Justice to kick off library's law series

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County Library will host a series of virtual interviews with law professionals, starting with Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood on Tuesday.

Wood will speak at 6 p.m. on the library's Facebook and YouTube platforms. Viewers will be able to ask questions during the interview, and the recorded interview can be found archived on both platforms afterward.

During the interview, Wood will describe the court structure in Arkansas and explain the role of a state Supreme Court justice and how the court operates, a news release said.

She will discuss how Arkansas courts have responded to covid-19, and be available to answer questions on other general court operational questions as permissible within the bounds of judicial rules.

"In addition," the release said, "she will discuss her stance on why judges should use nontraditional means to approach and enlighten the public on the judicial branch of government.

Justice Wood recently oversaw the launch of the national 'Lady Justice: Women of the Court' podcast, which she hosts alongside three other female state supreme court justices from around the country."

Wood has been a justice since 2015, and was on the Arkansas Court of Appeals from 2013-2015.