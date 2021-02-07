Marsh embraces dad's coaching

There is no middle ground for Episcopal Collegiate girls Coach Micah Marsh when it comes to getting the best out of his players and grabbing their attention.

He's adamant about treating his players the same, whether it's with constructive criticism during timeouts or corrective action through substitutions over the course of a game.

But there are times when the state title-winning coach finds himself coaching one of his players just a little bit tougher.

"I'm sure I do get on her a little harder on occasion," Coach Marsh said of her daughter, Avery, his starting point guard. "Growing up in a basketball environment, I guess I do expect more from her, and that's probably not fair sometimes. But then again, maybe sometimes it is.

"When it comes to being the leader of the team, sometimes you have higher expectations. I don't know if that comes with more of her being my daughter or more of her being the leader of the team. Maybe I need to catch myself ... sometimes."

Avery said the "tough love" isn't bothersome. She said it forces her to tap deeper into her psyche, which oftentimes results in an uptick in her level of play.

The Lady Wildcats won their most games ever last season when they finished 23-9. They also won a conference title and advanced to the state tournament, both of which never had been done by the program. This year, Episcopal Collegiate is 17-5 and sits in second place behind Central Arkansas Christian in the 3A-6 Conference.

Marsh, a junior, is averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3 assists this year during a season that almost didn't happen for her team.

Episcopal Collegiate came into the year with just seven players, then lost two more players on the eve of the season opener. Fortunately for the Lady Wildcats, they recruited a handful of newbies to join the team.

"We lost one of our starters and what I'd call our sixth man, so we've really had to focus in more, especially on defense," Avery Marsh said. "Defense is how we win most of our games because it's the most important thing for us.

"But with us having less experienced players this year, each person has to know their role. My approach to the game doesn't really change because I'm going to try to do whatever I can offensively and defensively to help us win."

That competitive nature is hereditary, considering her dad played with a similar mindset during a stellar career at Arkansas State University. Micah Marsh scored 1,225 points from 1994-98 at ASU, which ranks 14th on the school's all-time list. He's also No. 2 in three-pointers (206) and No. 6 in assists (363).

Avery Marsh said playing for an ASU legend who just happens to be her father does add a little pressure from time to time.

"It's always probably a little more pressure when you're the coach's kid," she said. "You're expected to be a little better in certain situations, I guess. He played in college, so I definitely want to follow in his footsteps.

"It actually pushes me, though. It's good motivation."

That motivation helps Marsh channel everything her father tells her into a positive, especially if he feels she's not doing the things she needs to do on the court.

"She's just a tough competitor, and that's in any sport she plays," said Micah Marsh, who won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015 with the school's boys team. "You just know that night in and night out, you're going to get it from her. Sometimes, that's very underappreciated. It's expected as a coach, but these days, that's not always true.

"Her competitiveness and her toughness kind of set her apart from some. And that's not to take away from anybody else on our team because toughness is how we survive. But Avery, she's usually guarding the other teams' best player and then a lot of times, we expect her to score. She's got a big burden to carry, but it's impressive because you really can't see that on her."

What teams do see is a 5-7 standout who routinely fills up stat sheets as the Lady Wildcats position themselves to improve on last season's run.

"From what we're doing, we can go pretty far," Marsh said. "Our defense is what carries us a long way, but for us to go ever further, we're really going to have to keep scoring on offense. If that keeps picking up like it has been, hopefully we can go pretty far into the state tournament."