No bail set for suspect in fatal 2020 break-in

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado man is being held in the Union County jail without bail days after he was arrested in a slaying that took place last year.

Inshiqaq Q. Qiyama II, 19, was arrested Jan. 29 on capital murder and other felony charges in the death of 25-year-old Xavier Q. Thrower.

Thrower was shot to death in June in a home invasion.

Officers responded on June 14 to a report of gunfire at the residence and upon arrival, they saw Thrower lying motionless on his stomach with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his side.

An autopsy report from the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock later concluded that Thrower died from a single gunshot wound in his side.

Police said an intruder had broken into the residence, fired shots and stole a purse, noting at the time that more than one person could have been involved.

In an interview with the News-Times more than two months later, Thrower's mother, Ka-ia Billings, described the harrowing incident and her son's final moments.

She said dusk was falling when she heard an unsettling sound.

When she walked out of the bathroom at the Helena Street residence, she did not immediately see Thrower, who had been sitting on the porch with the front door open.

She said she then heard her son calling out to her in distress and she realized the sound she had heard was gunshots.

Billings told police that she when she tried to call 911, the gunman shot the phone and demanded her purse before leaving the residence.

After more than seven months of investigation, police received a break in the case that led to an arrest warrant for Qiyama on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property, felony with a firearm and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Capt. Scott Harwell, head of the Police Department's criminal investigative division, said Qiyama was taken into custody at his residence on Jan. 29.

Harwell declined to release details about how Qiyama was identified as a suspect or a firm motive in the shooting, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

During a first appearance hearing Monday in district court, Qiyama said he planned to hire his own attorney.

He was ordered jailed without bail and his case was bound over for further proceedings in Union County Circuit Court.

The court appearance took place four days after Qiyama appeared in district court on drug-related charges in another case.

Police officers said Qiyama was a passenger in a car they stopped early on Jan. 24 after the car ran through a stop sign at West Main and Bradley.

At the time, Qiyama was charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics, ecstasy, with intent to deliver, a felony charge, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a small bag containing 76 ecstasy tablets and a weighing scale underneath the front passenger seat, where Qiyama had been sitting, a report said.

The driver, 29-year-old Brandon E. Anderson, also of El Dorado, was arrested Jan. 27 on a warrant charging marijuana possession.