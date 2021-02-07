FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus tosses a ball before a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Surprise, Ariz. The Rangers traded Andrus to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BASEBALL

Rangers trade Andrus to A's

Veteran infielder Elvis Andrus was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, just over two months after the Texas Rangers said the only player remaining from their only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role. Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker. Andrus, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers at age 20 in 2009, is owed $14 million in each of the next two seasons. The $120 million, eight-season deal he signed in 2015 also includes a $15 million option for 2023 that because of the trade becomes a player option if he has 550 plate appearances in 2022, or 1,100 combined in 2021-22. Oakland recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.

Correa, Astros reach deal

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros settled their arbitration case Saturday, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million. Correa had asked for $12.5 million and the Astros had offered $9.75 million. The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2,962,963 during the pandemic-shortened season. Correa hit .264 with 5 home runs and 25 RBI in 58 games last year, then excelled in the postseason. He hit .362 with 6 home runs and 17 RBI in 13 playoff games as Houston came within one win of reaching the World Series.

GOLF

Johnson leads at Saudi

Dustin Johnson is in sight of another victory at the Saudi International, a European Tour event the top-ranked American has virtually made his own. Johnson birdied the last two holes of his third round to shoot 4-under 66 and take a two-stroke lead on 13 under overall on Saturday as he looks to win the tournament for the second time, after the inaugural edition in 2019. In defense of the title last year, he placed second behind Graeme McDowell. Victor Perez of France is Johnson's nearest rival after shooting 66. Four players -- Soren Kjeldsen (65), Tony Finau (67), Andy Sullivan (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (66), the recent Abu Dhabi Championship winner -- are a stroke further back at 10 under overall.

HORSE RACING

Concert Tour wins San Vicente

Concert Tour won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by a half-length over Freedom Fighter on Saturday at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish of Kentucky Derby hopefuls. Ridden by Joel Rosario, Concert Tour ran 7 furlongs in 1:24.06 and paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10 as the heavy 2-5 favorite. Concert Tour and Freedom Fighter raced as a team over the final quarter of a mile before Concert Tour edged in front. Baffert earned his record 11th win in the Grade II race. Freedom Fighter returned $3.60 and $2.20. The Chosen Vron was another 2 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.10 to show. Freedom Fighter had been idle since Aug. 1, when he won his first race.

FOOTBALL

Former 49ers tackle dies at 84

Charlie Krueger, a star defensive tackle who spent his 16-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 84. The team said Saturday he died in Clayton, Calif., but did not disclose other details. The San Francisco Chronicle said the cause was heart and kidney failure. Krueger played for the 49ers from 1958 to 1973, one of the longest tenured players in team history. He was part of teams that won three consecutive NFC West titles from 1970-72. His No. 70 jersey was retired in 1974 and he joined the club's Hall of Fame in 2009.

WINTER SPORTS

U.S. collects bobsled victory

Kaillie Humphries got some help from a U.S. bobsled legend on her way to making history Saturday. Humphries is the world women's bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds. And Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners that were owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago. Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and 2020, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014. The Olympic titles and first two world crowns came while she was racing for Canada. She was released from that national team, began sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019 and is awaiting a citizenship decision that will determine whether she can be part of the U.S. Olympic team next year.

Austrian wins luge title

Nico Gleirscher of Austria won the final men's World Cup luge race of the season on Saturday, holding off Germans Max Langenhan and Felix Loch for the victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Gleirscher finished in 2 minutes, 15.852 seconds in luge's first World Cup trip to the St. Moritz track in nine years. Langenhan was 0.060 seconds back and Loch, the runaway winner of the men's World Cup title this season, was 0.074 seconds off the pace. Chris Mazdzer had the top finish for USA Luge, finishing 14th.