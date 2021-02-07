OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Pearls and the women who wear them

Interest in pearl jewelry is likely increasing, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris.

At the 59th inaugural ceremony held in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, the country's first female vice president wore a purple dress and matching coat by designer Christopher John Rogers, reports Harper's Bazaar. And, and is her custom, she adorned her ensemble with a pearl necklace made especially for her by designer Wilfredo Rosado.

The necklace, with 12 South Sea pearls set in 18-karat gold and separated by 11 white diamonds, is laden with significance, according to Rosado. "The gold chain link symbolizes strength, the pearl is representative of both femininity and resilience, and the diamonds add a hint of glamour that I felt was perfect for the occasion," he told bazaar.com.

Pearls are a symbol of Alpha Kappa Alpha, one of the country's oldest Black sororities, which the vice president joined in 1986 when she was a senior at Howard University.

Women across the country showed support by rooting through jewelry boxes for any and all pearls they could find to wear on inauguration day.

The first text I received that Wednesday morning came from a member of my book club: "Wearing my pearls," it said, and was quickly followed by other members doing the same to acknowledge the historic occasion.

Although pearls are too girly for me--I like my jewelry more metallic and angular--I did the best I could by wearing a pair of battered cultured pearl earrings, which admittedly looked stupid with my pandemic dress code of running tights and baggy sweatshirt. It's the effort that counts.

Over 462,500 women are members of a Facebook group called Wear Pearls on Jan. 20, 2021, created Dec. 5 to honor Vice President Harris, who wore pearls not only at the inauguration but when she graduated from Howard, was sworn into Congress, questioned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing, debated Vice President Mike Pence, and when she received her covid-19 vaccine.

Pearls are unique among gemstones, reports brilliantearth.com, because they originate from the sea and are produced by mollusks and mussels. They require no special cutting or polishing to maximize their beauty.

Their use in jewelry goes back to ancient Greece; until the 20th century pearls were one of the most valued gems in many cultures. The 16th century in England was known as the Pearl Age--Elizabeth I was said to be obsessed with them--reflecting their prestige at that time.

Pearls have long been offered as gifts. I recall painstakingly selecting each and every pearl that went into a necklace I had a jeweler make for my mother one Christmas after I graduated from college and could afford to give her a nice present. They're not to everybody's taste, though, as her comment when she opened the prettily wrapped box containing the necklace was, "Pearls. ... I don't care for pearls."

That wasn't the case with Marilyn Monroe; she made the song "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" a hit, but it's said that her most treasured piece of jewelry was a 16-inch string of pearls given to her by Joe DiMaggio during their honeymoon in Japan.

Pearls were a favorite of American actress Grace Kelly, both during her screen-star days and after she married Prince Rainier and became Princess Grace of Monaco.

As usual, there's an Arkansas connection. From the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas:

"The rivers of northeast Arkansas once teemed with freshwater mollusks capable of producing pearls, which led to a huge pearl rush in the region in the late 1800s. The mussels had not been harvested on a large scale since Native Americans dwelled along these rivers, giving the animals--and the pearls within--time to grow. In an era before cultured pearls [created by mussel or oyster farmers under controlled conditions] these gems only occurred naturally ... and the rarity of this occurrence made them precious.

"As far back as the early 1700s, the geographical area now known as Arkansas was mentioned as a premier pearling location.

"With few tools needed to harvest the mollusk, men, women, and children of all socio-economic levels joined the hunt for treasure. At first, the mussels were so abundant that people could just walk into shallow water and pick them up with their bare hands.

"Northeast Arkansas became famous as a great spot for pearling. Shanties and tents sprang up along the rivers, largely the White and Black, in the initial rush (1897 to approximately 1903), as people destroyed thousands of mussels attempting to find a single perfect pearl.

"The rush had dwindled by 1905, but pearls were still found occasionally--as they are today."

If you like your history in the form of a novel, read "A Pearl for Kizzy" by former U.S. Rep. Ed Bethune, a native of Pocahontas, who can tell the story of pearls, and their people, better than any textbook. No wonder the vice president is fond of them.

According to Irina Grechko in an Oct. 1 post on Refinery29.com, the vice-president likes to match her pearls with Timberland boots or Converse sneakers, subverting their symbolism of quiet femininity:

"On the one hand, it shows an understanding of tradition and respectability, something that ... is still deemed important in politics, especially if you're a woman; on the other, it shows the ability to understand what politics means in today's world where it's more common to find politicians running around in Timberlands and Telfar bags than attending formal parties in opera gloves.

"This is a woman not beholden to tradition, and unafraid to shake things up."

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com