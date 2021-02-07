Ethyl is the pet of the week. Ethyl is an 8-month-old kitten who is searching for a special family to call her own. She was rescued as a baby from a feral colony but has since learned to trust and love humans. She will need someone willing to give her a little time to warm up, but her love and affection will be worth the wait. Ethyl is a beautiful, silky smooth gray-and-white tabby, who loves to snuggle and purr. She is great with other cats and is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has passed her health exam. Ethyl will make a wonderful addition to any family.

Featured Felines

Orion is a sleek mini-panther who is 1 year old. He is full of love, playfulness and curiosity. Orion loves dogs and other cats, and his silly antics will make you laugh. He is fully vetted, including neutering and vaccinations, and is patiently waiting for his forever family.

Ethyl and friends can be adopted through Community Cats of Central Arkansas. More information is available at (501) 425-4284 and communitycatsglobal.org.