Pulaski County notebook

Polar plunge event

has $10,000 goal

Organizers of this year's Central Arkansas Polar Plunge hope to raise $10,000 to benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas.

The early March event is one of 17 planned statewide this year.

Registrants can take the plunge as a team or go it alone.

Registration is open now and will end at 10:30 a.m. March 6 (the day of the plunge). The event will be at the Jess Odom Community Center in Maumelle.

People interested in participating can contact Camie Powell at camie@specialolymicsarkansas.org.

JPs to hold year's

1st agenda session

The Pulaski County Quorum Court will have its first agenda committee meeting of the year Tuesday with plans to discuss a resolution and three ordinances.

The resolution, sponsored by Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers, would voice opposition to President Joe Biden's halt of the permit for the Keystone Pipeline and indicate that "this action will negatively impact economic development in Arkansas."

Two of the ordinances deal with appropriation of grant funds, and the third concerns carrying over the leftover 2020 general funds and emergency reserve funds into 2021.

County crews pull

trash from 2 roads

Pulaski County sanitation crews cleaned up illegal dumps on two county roads Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

Trash and furniture had been thrown along the sides of Beasley and Carter roads.

In the post, the county asked that residents report illegal dumping either by using the Pulaski Works app or by calling the Pulaski County sheriff's office at (501) 340-6600.