Pop's Barber and Beauty owner says hard work is key in business

Kendrick 'Pop' Williams Sr. (right) cuts a customer's hair at Pop’s Barber and Beauty Shop, the business Williams established in 2003. (Special to The Commercial/The Generator)

"One day I was walking downtown to go to Looking Good's Clothing Store and saw the building, and I said, I like that corner and started to think about how it could become my barbershop," Kendrick "Pop" Williams Sr. said.

And from that seed of an idea, a thriving business has grown.

Established in 2003, Pop's Barber and Beauty has become a cornerstone in downtown Pine Bluff. The Generator@GFPB team had to walk only a couple of blocks to find a business that has become an establishment in less than two decades of service.

Williams represents a large entourage of barber and beauty establishments that serve Pine Bluff and the surrounding communities.

"I enjoy barbering, and I felt a need for it in the community," said Williams.

Williams works with eight barbers and two stylists in his establishment, including two brothers who service the Pine Bluff and surrounding communities.

When asked what advice he would give to other entrepreneurs seeking to become barbers, Williams suggested staying encouraged and knowing that you make your business a success or a failure.

"If you don't come to work, you don't get paid, so creating good work habits is a must," Williams said.

Williams acknowledged that the greatest challenge is the sacrifice of time and energy it takes to maintain the business.

The sacrifice, however, comes with the reward of seeing your customers taken care of, and the success of other barbers and beauticians learning a skill. The most profound reward for Williams is being able to provide and take care of his family.

"I wanted to show people that you don't have to do negative things to make a living," Williams said.

The Generator@GFPB wanted to know how businesses providing services have been affected by covid-19. That's of particular interest since black barbers and stylists have a close relationship with their customers.

Williams' reply was, "I miss the old customers [the family], that come in and make Pop's Barber and Beauty Shop a community's establishment."

Williams is generating business for the next generation. The Generator@GFPB celebrates the service of The Black Establishment in Pop's Barber and Beauty Shop at 301 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, Ark. Customers can call and make appointments with Williams at (870) 550-0651.

Editor's note: This article was produced by The Generator as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The focus of the weekly articles is to recognize the Black establishments of Pine Bluff. The Generator is an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Pop’s Barber and Beauty Shop has quickly become a cornerstone to downtown Pine Bluff. (Special to The Commercial/The Generator)