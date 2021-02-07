Promoters make tough call on Big Buck Classic

The 31st annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic, which was rescheduled from its usual date in late January to March 12-14, was canceled Thursday.

Established in 1990 to honor Arkansas deer hunters, the Arkansas Big Buck Classic is one of the nation's premier hunting expos. It outgrew multiple venues before moving to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in 2005.

Tommy Murchison, Arkansas Big Buck Classic promoter, said that covid-19 limitations make managing the number of people that attend the Big Buck Classic an insurmountable challenge. It cannot be done in a manner that is fair to attendees, vendors and Big Buck Classic employees, he said. To stay faithful to the show's brand and reputation, Murchison said he and his wife and co-promoter Catherine had no choice but to cancel.

"If we had what I would call a very, very light crowd of, say, 5,000, we open at 9 (a.m.). At 11, we would have buildings at full capacity," Murchison said. "People would be standing in line waiting to get into those buildings. We could have 2,000 to 3,000 people by 1 standing outside. That would subject our patrons and vendors to such a restrictive environment, and that's just wrong. That's not our brand. That's not the way we are as people."

For all three days of the show, the three main buildings at the fairgrounds are usually full. Crowds are often shoulder to shoulder visiting vendors in the Hall of Industry. Crowds are often shoulder to shoulder among vendors in the Barton Coliseum concourse. On the final day, when the Big Buck winners are honored, about 200 people stand shoulder to shoulder in front of the stage for about three hours. Because of the show's open nature, with people flowing from one exhibit to another and clustering in front of vendors, Murchison said there is no way to manage flow in accordance with covid-19 guidelines.

"We really had a lot of reasons to cancel or postpone anyway, but we felt like we could work with it," Murchison said. "We were not going to have a lot of the attractions because of the way people congregate, but after vendors and employees getting in, there would have to be less than 500 in Barton at any one time. The health department has been wonderful to work with. They told me that they can't see opening up building capacity restrictions right this minute. So that's where we are."

The Big Buck Classic has survived a lot of challenges to become a must-see event for many Arkansas hunters, but covid-19 presents too many barriers on too many fronts.

"Obviously it's terribly disappointing for multiple reasons," Murchison said. "It's a tradition that everyone looks forward to. Cathy and I have been doing this 30 years. This is the first time we've not been able to follow through on it.

"We are thankful we had 30 years of a continuous run. We've gone through snowstorms and tornadoes at the Expo Center. Those were things we could overcome, but this one was little more out of our control than we can handle.

"What we can control is doing the right thing. You can say, 'Aw, well, people will understand if they have to wait in line for two hours,' but no, they won't understand, and they shouldn't be asked to understand. It would be narcissistic for us to continue under these circumstances."

While an expo is out of the question, Murchison is considering holding an event where hunters can score antlers from deer taken during the 2020-21 season.

"That would go back to 1990 when that's all it was," Murchison said. "We had a big buck contest. We want to follow through with recognizing the deer harvest. We want to do something like that before September when hunting season starts again."