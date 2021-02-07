Purple hull geese

The author’s Miroku-made Browning Auto-5 Sweet Sixteen was effective with geese using Kent Im- pact upland loads containing 1 1/16 ounce of tungsten matrix. More photos at arkansasonline. com/27goosehunt/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

DEWITT -- I've had some great goose hunts, but none was as cool as the Purple Hull Society's outing Jan. 31 at Roger Turner's farm near DeWitt.

Jess "The Undertaker" Essex, a founding member of the Purple Hull Society, conceived the outing for a group of 16-gauge shotgun enthusiasts who included Glen Chase of Greenbrier and a certain outdoor writer. Possessing a 16-gauge shotgun is the only requirement for membership. The society attempts to hold two duck hunts per year at Mill Bayou and Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area. Essex, a staunch traditionalist, refers to Bayou Meto WMA as "The Shootin' Grounds." The "Scatters" is also acceptable.

Having spent the summer and early fall rehabbing from an orthopedic issue, Essex has been seething over the coronavirus pandemic's pinch on Purple Hull Society activities. We canceled the Mill Bayou hunt. We also agreed, against Essex's protests, that Essex should wait until next season to tackle the Scatters.

In mid-January, Essex asked whether Chase and I would consider a Purple Hull goose hunt. Essex chose Roger Turner's farm, which conducts duck and goose hunts, for the venue.

I got cold feet when I inventoried my ammo. My only nontoxic 16-gauge ammunition was a few boxes of Kent Impact No. 5 tungsten matrix, several boxes of Kent Upland No. 6 bismuth and a few rounds of Federal No. 4 steel. The tungsten and bismuth are pheasant loads. I have killed ducks with them, but I feared they were too light for birds as big and as tough as geese. The 15/16-ounce steel load kills ducks at close range, but I feared it was also insufficient for geese.

Chase had reservations about shooting steel through his Belgian Browning Auto-5, which has a barrel not proofed for steel. He frantically combed Central Arkansas for a better alternative. I texted Chase, who makes fire by rubbing two pennies together, a photo of a single box of 16-gauge No. 4 Hevi-Shot.

"Only $50. $2/shell," I texted, knowing the price would send the hyper-thrifty Chase into cardiac arrest. I was astonished when he said he hastened to that establishment to buy the shells, but he was too late.

I asked Essex whether we should amend the bylaws and make a one-time 12-gauge exception.

"If you want to, but geese aren't hard to kill out there," Essex replied. "I did OK shooting a 16 with steel last time I went. They get them in pretty close, but I don't think it will bend anybody out of shape if you use a 12."

In other words, "Do what you want, but it's a 16-gauge hunt."

At 5:30 a.m., we convened at Turner's farm. Jay Bly and John Raabe were our guides. Bly, a son-in-law to Turner, was eager for induction into the Purple Hull Society. He unsheathed an immaculate Belgian Browning Sweet Sixteen of early 1950s vintage that Turner loaned him for the occasion. It is an heirloom that hadn't seen daylight in decades, but it looked positively radiant.

Raabe, Turner's nephew, carried a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12-gauge to the blind in case it was needed. He did not fire a shot. Chris Earhart, also Turner's son-in-law, helped us set up decoys in a nearby wheat field.

Brassie, Bly's ancient yellow Labrador retriever, was our canine partner.

Our blind was a metal frame bedecked with grass. Inside is a reclined bench that can sit 8-10 people. The roof contains four hinged lids with handles inside for quick and easy lifting. The interior is very compressed, and the lid rests atop your head.

The first white-fronted geese arrived at dawn. They committed, but we rushed the shot. We resolved to get subsequent birds into kissing range, which made Raabe and Bly very happy. Bly's mission is to land geese as close to a blind as possible.

"That's what's wrong with duck hunting today," Bly said as Essex nodded rapturously. "It used to be all about landing ducks and then shooting them on the rise. That's the art of calling. Now, it's all about shooting at them over the treetops like they do on all the TV shows."

A flock of snow geese soon arrived. They lumbered in against the wind and made a slow, hovering descent over the decoys. Through the slits in the blind they looked as big as C-130 aircraft.

"Close enough?" Raabe asked.

"Close enough!" I said.

"Take 'em!" Raabe barked.

We lifted the lids, and I popped two blue phase snows with successive shots with my own Browning Sweet Sixteen. Through a full choke and a 22-inch barrel, the Kent Impact smacked them stone dead. Chase, with his Poly-Choked Belgian Browning 16-gauge Standard, crumpled a third goose. It was easy work for Brassie.

Essex crumpled a blue phase snow goose from the next flight with a load of No. 4 steel from his Stevens side-by-side. Bly belted a goose from the next flight. That's about the time Chase began complaining that his gun wasn't cycling shells.

"The rings aren't adjusted right," I said.

"Yes, they are," Chase replied in this maple syrupy Maine brogue. "They're adjusted for heavy."

"It's easy enough to find out," I said.

"No way!" Chase retorted. "I am not taking apart another gun in a blind with you around."

"What's that supposed to mean?" I replied. "I saved your bacon last time."

"Nuh, uh! It wouldn't have happened in the first place if you hadn't talked me into it."

This perked up the newcomers' ears. Raabe and Bly had to hear the story of Chase dismantling his Ithaca Model 37 in Essex's blind at Mill Bayou. The spring-loaded magazine cap popped off the end of the gun and out the front of the blind, presumably lost forever.

"So Glen's sitting there with his lip pooched out and the rest of us are trying to figure out how in the world we're going to find it," Essex said in a booming voice. "And Bryan says, 'I didn't hear it hit the water!' We looked over the edge of the blind, and by God, there it was caught in the grass tacked on the front. It was a miracle is what it was!"

That opened the spigot of stories, including the infamous Heritage Hunt when Essex brought a collection of heirloom decoys owned by various deceased relatives to Mill Bayou.

"[Connie] Meskimen and I are in the boat with the Undertaker, who intones this grand eulogy every time he drops a decoy," I said. "He's got his hand over his heart, the whole bit. It's already light. Ducks are buzzing the hole ..."

"Ducks were not buzzing the hole!" Essex protested.

"They were, too! Only ducks we saw all morning. Meskimen's glowering like a wet cat, and he says, 'If anybody else dies, we're not going to get to hunt today.' "

"The problem is that none of you chuckleheads appreciates history!" Essex roared.

"I appreciated it! Hendricks appreciated it," Chase said. "Two out of three ain't bad."

"And then, on the way out, the Undertaker decides to dismantle his carburetor and loses the needle valve," I continued. "So now we're powerless in an overloaded boat in a 20 mile-an-hour wind."

"My hands were cold, and you idiots were rocking the boat!" Essex roared. "And it wasn't a 20 mile-an-hour wind. Fifteen, tops!"

"Rocking the boat?" Chase yelled, laughing. "We were too scared to move!"

"Good lord, the revisionist history you boys churn out," Essex muttered, shaking his head.

The mirth coupled with a long drought made us a bit too rambunctious when a lone specklebelly came in high. It flew a very long way before crash landing somewhere near the county line. Bly, Raabe and Brassie lit out after it. A long time later we heard a shotgun boom. A few minutes later, Brassie returned with the goose wedged in a distinctive Labrador smile.

"She lives for retrieves like that," Bly said. "I think she just puts up with all the mud and water in duck season for the opportunity to retrieve some geese."

Six geese are a modest take, but it was special being with two fine callers who brought them almost into our laps. Self-styled internet experts insist that 16-gauge is too light for geese. We proved them wrong. Only the specklebelly didn't hit the ground dead.

"It struck me when I looked down the line and saw all those old humpback Brownings and that old double-barrel and all those purple hulls lying around," Bly said. "We get caught up in the best and newest, but it was so cool being amid all that tradition. That's one of the funnest hunts I've ever been on."

After a fantastic, nap-inducing breakfast, Chase gave us mementos courtesy of his wife Melinda Chase. They were camouflage covid masks. Embroidered in purple was, "Purple Hull Hunt Covid Edition." We shall continue to wear them long after the pandemic ends.