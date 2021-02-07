Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK West Side Girl in the fourth

BEST BET Best You Ever Seen in the third

LONG SHOT Treasure Trove in the eighth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS xxxxx

MEET 20-72 (27.8%)

confident choice

*plenty to like

things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

CONQUISTADOR SHOW finished third in consecutive large field races at Turfway Park. He is dropping in price and has proven dirt track ability. SAMURAI SAINT is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and he has been showing improved workouts since arriving at Oaklawn. FIRST STRING lost a late lead in a third-place route finish at Remington, and he has moved into the high-percentage barn of trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Conquistador Show;Bridgmohan;Barkley;5-2

2 Samurai Saint;Santana;Moquett;7-2

5 First String;Vazquez;Diodoro;3-1

3 Hooked a Goodwin;Talamo;Deville;6-1

1 Faction;Mojica;Vance;30-1

7 Reinsure;Felix;Prather;4-1

4 Beau Book;Manrrique;Zito;6-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

*LOOKIN FOR EIGHT hit the board in all four races last season while competing at a higher level, and he may be cruising on a clear early lead. KURILOV won consecutive races last season at Oaklawn, and he is back on a preferred surface after a competitive third-place finish at Turfway. MEISTERMIND has not raced in thirteen months, but the lightly raced six-year-old is clearly talented enough, and he represents winning connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Lookin for Eight;Gonzalez;Morse;3-1

7 Kurilov;Quinonez;Shorter;4-1

5 Meistermind;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

1 Wagon Boss;Morales;Vance;6-1

2 Carte Blanche;Talamo;D'Amato;6-1

6 Bobby Baby;Rocco;Riecken;20-1

4 You Split Tens;Vazquez;Mason;5-1

3 Determinant;Bowen;Holthus;20-1

3 Purse $21,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

*BEST YOU EVER SEEN sprinted competitively at a higher level at Hawthorne, and he recorded a bullet workout Jan. 28. He should be sitting behind a rapid and contentious pace. RAVENS REFLECTION set a strong pace before tiring inside the final furlong in a useful effort. He is dropping in class and figures difficult to catch. EL VENUE is an exceptionally quick sprinter who is a four-time winner at this abbreviated distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Best You Ever Seen;Mojica;Broberg;7-2

7 Ravens Reflection;Cabrera;Martin;5-2

4 El Venue;Morales;Morse;3-1

6 Road Game;Cohen;Mason;4-1

3 Sharp Art;Johnson;Vance;10-1

2 Recount;Loveberry;Martin;6-1

5 Deacon;De La Cruz;Haran;12-1

8 Unscathed;Camacho;Garcia;6-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

WEST SIDE GIRL came out on the losing end of a photo finish as a post-time favorite at Churchill. She is treated with Lasix for the first time and drew a favorable two-turn post. SOLEMN OATH crossed the wire a nose in front of the top selection at Churchill, and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas saddled two winners Friday. MAKING PROGRESS made a steady gain when second best in a sprint tune-up at Fair Grounds, and she is bred to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 West Side Girl;Arrieta;2-1

5 Solemn Oath;Vazquez;Lukas;7-2

7 Making Progress;Talamo;Jones;4-1

2 Duchess Bubbles;Eramia;Milligan;6-1

3 Queens Gift;Santana;Moquett;9-2

6 Freedom Bound;Bowen;Holthus;15-1

4 As Required;Cohen;Sadler;6-1

5 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $20,000

FIRST EMPRESS cleared her non-winners-of-two condition in a 6-length win at Santa Anita. She had an excuse on a sloppy track at Churchill, and she figures on or near the lead throughout. FOREVERNOA is another who recorded a big win just two races back, and she failed to handle a sloppy track in her most recent race. She has early speed and proven stamina. FANCIFIED earned competitive route figures while competing at Remington, and horses trained by Allen Milligan have raced well in 2021.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 First Empress;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

4 Forevernoa;Morales;Garcia;7-2

6 Fancified;Eramia;Milligan;8-1

2 Subiaco;Talamo;Moquett;9-2

8 Summer Love;Cabrera;D'Amato;4-1

7 Charmed One;Torres;Moquett;12-1

5 Indawin;Loveberry;Villafranco;6-1

3 Southern Cents;Quinonez;Frazee;30-1

9 Santa Ana Winds;Court;Dixon;10-1

6 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

EARNER raced close to a fast pace before drawing clear while winning his first start after a six-month layoff. He has the class to move up and defeat starter allowance rivals. TRASHTALKINYANKEE raced well over a surface he does not handle well in his local debut. The fast-track sprint form he showed at Churchill will make him a big threat. HANSENS MISCHIEF did not care for the wet footing Jan. 24, but had won his previous two sprint races on a fast track while earning Beyer figures that put him close at the wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Earner;Loveberry;Martin;4-1

5 Trashtalkinyankee;Geroux;Van Berg;5-1

6 Hansens Mischief;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

3 Pintxos;Talamo;Morse;8-1

8 Katzarelli;Bridgmohan;Amoss;9-2

9 Oro de Tejano;Cabrera;Ortiz;6-1

4 Buttered Noodles;De La Cruz;DiVito;6-1

2 Deflater;Harr;Cline;12-1

7 Ship It Red;Bowen;Lund;12-1

7 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MIGHTY MISCHIEF is an unraced colt from the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen, and he tipped his hand with a pair of strong gate works last fall in Kentucky. ANOTHER HERO finished with energy in a second-place debut at Fair Grounds, and typical second-out improvement will make him difficult to beat. ESTABLISHED has not raced since tiring badly in the Grade III Ohio Derby last June, but he earned a big Beyer figure (92) sprinting 1 mile at Churchill. He is more than capable if fit.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mighty Mischief;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

4 Another Hero;Cohen;Calhoun;5-2

6 Established;Geroux;Stidham;2-1

5 Super Constitution;Talamo;Robertson;3-1

2 League of Legends;Court;Fires;10-1

7 Aloha West;Loveberry;Catalano;8-1

3 Quality Warrior;Cabrera;Lukas;12-1

8 Purse $85,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TREASURE TROVE finished a solid fourth in a strong stakes race only two back at Gulfstream, and he returns to his best surface after tiring in a marathon stakes race on turf. HOP KAT has been a dominating allowance winner in two races for trainer Tom Amoss, and he has competitive Beyer figures and a versatile running style. COMBATANT was an upset winner of the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap last spring, and he has competed in five consecutive graded stakes races since.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Treasure Trove;Arrieta;Maker;8-1

7 Hop Kat;Geroux;Amoss;2-1

5 Combatant;Talamo;Sadler;5-2

3 M G Warrior;Garcia;Cox;4-1

4 Man in the Can;Santana;Moquett;6-1

6 Fast Breakin Cash;Quinonez;Trout;8-1

1 Defender;Vazquez;Mason;8-1

9 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

DOLLY DIMPLE has been training sharply for 10 weeks, and she is a half-sister to 2020 Rainbow Miss winner Sekani. Moreover, trainer Brad Cox excels with first-time starters. OLIVIAN finished debut preparations with a swift 5-furlong gate drill, and trainer Bill Martin is having a strong meeting. WICKED STREET is another first-timer showing plenty of talent in morning breezes, and trainer Randy Morse has won with two of his last eight firsters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Dolly Dimple;FDe La Cruz;Cox;5-2

12 Olivian;WDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

6 Wicked Street;Talamo;Morse;3-1

11 Lovely Lou;Cabrera;Matthews;5-1

13 Do Me a Favor;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

2 Mo Dreamin;Santana;Prather;10-1

3 Run Fearless;Court;12-1

5 Life of Saturdays;Geroux;Diodoro;5-1

4 Marciamarciamarcia;Camacho;McKellar;15-1

1 My Dams Atitude;Felix;Puhl;8-1

9 Stormy Sunrise;Manrrique;Nelson;30-1

14 Flat Out Gold;Hamilton;Hornsby;20-1

7 Sailaway and Hide;Morales;Rhea;30-1

8 Alittlebitofsmarty;Fletcher;Deatherage;30-1

Exotic possibilities

The third race double is playable using Best You Ever Seen and Ravens Reflection in the third, and pairing them with West Side Girl and Solemn Oath in the fourth. The seventh starts a Pick-3, and my top three selections must be used. In the eighth, I'm hopeful Treasure Trove can upset, but I must also have Combatant and Hop Kat on the ticket. In the ninth, I'm using Dolly Dimple and possible upsetter Olivian.