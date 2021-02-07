OPINION | TOM DILLARD: Saving a house of political merit

Congratulations to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts--until recently known as the Arkansas Arts Center--for having a successful fundraising campaign that allows for a bold increase in the goal from $128 million to $142 million.

Perhaps now the museum's director and board will put a stop to the dramatic deterioration of the Pike-Fletcher-Terry Mansion. This building, generally known as the Terry Mansion, is an icon of Arkansas political, cultural, and civil rights history. It cannot be allowed to fall down--or more likely burned down by vandals or transients.

Situated on 13 lots on East Seventh Street in Little Rock, the Mansion was built in 1840 by New England-born writer, poet, newspaper editor, lawyer, military leader, and renowned mastermind of Freemasonry Albert Pike. It is ironic that a home later associated with Adolphine Fletcher Terry, who fought a racist governor and helped reopen Central High School as an integrated institution, was built by a general in the Confederate army.

Albert Pike, a towering figure in Arkansas history, was a gifted student, excelling in Hebrew, Greek, and Latin, and qualified for Harvard University when only 16. His father, a cobbler, was unable to pay the tuition, and Pike took up teaching. He also began writing poetry, a passion which pursued him into old age. "Hymns to the Gods," his first major poem, was published when he was 23.

Pike came to Arkansas after a circuitous and nearly disastrous journey from Massachusetts to Santa Fe, then part of Mexico, as part of a trading party. He left Santa Fe with an expedition into the headwaters of the Arkansas and Red rivers; at some point he left the party. After weeks of wandering around hungry, tired, and afoot, he managed to find Fort Smith on the western boundary of Arkansas Territory.

After teaching for a time near Van Buren, Pike accepted the editorship of the second newspaper in Little Rock, the Arkansas Advocate. Under Pike's editorship--and later as owner--the Advocate became a voice for the Whig political party.

Pike read law while editing the paper, and in 1837 passed the bar. He went on to make a great deal of money as a lawyer, handling cases throughout the state and often representing American Indian groups in federal litigation. In 1840 he was named executor of the failed Arkansas State Bank, which was believed to "secure his fortune."

What better way to spend one's wealth than to build a residence which would rival any in the state? Architect and preservationist Charles Witsell, author of the entry on the mansion in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History, describes the original Greek Revival structure as a "two-story brick, with a central hallway on each floor, two large rooms on each side, and a low, sloping hipped roof used to collect and channel rainwater to one or more cisterns."

Among the many outbuildings were a two-story detached kitchen, stables, and a carriage house. Witsell notes that early in its history, the small front porch was removed and replaced with "a broad gallery with six monumental Ionic columns."

Pike left Arkansas after the Civil War, moving first to Memphis, then to Washington, D.C. In 1871, Pike deeded his home to his daughter Lillian Pike. She in turn leased the building to the Arkansas Female College. When the college moved to smaller quarters in 1889, the mansion became the home of the John G. Fletcher family.

Few siblings are so well known in Arkansas history as John Gould Fletcher and his sister Adolphine. John Gould Fletcher won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 1939. Adolphine Fletcher, who was married to U.S. Rep. David D. Terry, would wait another 20 years before circumstances beyond her control closed the schools and Gov. Orval Faubus defied the federal government, with disastrous results.

Adolphine Terry was appalled by Faubus' use of National Guardsmen to prevent the integration of Central High School in 1957. Her concern grew even more in 1958 when a ballot measure supported by Faubus resulted in the closure of the city's high schools as a way of avoiding desegregation.

With two friends, Vivion Brewer of Scott and Velma Powell of Little Rock, she convened a meeting at her home which resulted in the creation of the Women's Emergency Committee. Mrs. Terry also helped establish a group called STOP (Stop This Outrageous Purge) when segregationists began firing teachers who were deemed too liberal on race.

Members of STOP and the Women's Emergency Committee successfully organized a recall election and removed three Faubus loyalists on the school board, and the schools reopened.

Adolphine was not the only Fletcher willing to stand up against some pretty rough characters. Adolphine's father, John G. Fletcher, earned a place in Arkansas history by confronting blustery rabble-rouser Jeff Davis.

Known as the "wild ass of the Ozarks," Davis as Arkansas attorney general, governor, and U.S. senator built a political machine that cleaved the state into pro- and anti-Davis camps.

John G. Fletcher, president of German National Bank in Little Rock, was originally a Whig; after the Civil War he became a Democrat and came close to winning the Democratic nomination for governor in 1884. He served three terms as mayor of Little Rock and one as Pulaski County sheriff. In 1900, Fletcher made a desperate though futile attempt to keep demagogic Davis from winning the governorship.

John G. Fletcher's brother Thomas Fletcher was also a successful politician and something of an insurrectionist. A loyal Democrat until 1888, in that year Thomas Fletcher joined the Populist Party, becoming state chairman.

As we have seen, two of John G. Fletcher's children, John Gould and Adolphine, are major characters in Arkansas history; but we should note that Thomas Fletcher's great-grandson Albert L. Fletcher would become the fourth Bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of Little Rock.

Ultimately, the family mansion became the home of Adolphine and her husband. They were married in 1910 in the front parlor of the mansion and lived almost all their lives in the home.

In 1964 Adolphine and her sister, Mary Fletcher Drennan, gave the home to the city of Little Rock, specifying that it become a part of the Arkansas Arts Center. In 1985, the Terry Mansion became the Art Center's Decorative Arts Museum. In 2004, the structure was renamed Terry House Community Gallery. At some point the Arts Center closed Community Gallery, and the house has been empty since then.

Ellen Fennell, a longtime preservationist who manages the Forgotten Little Rock Facebook page, has been following the deterioration of the Terry Mansion and recently issued a call to action, writing: "The future of the Terry Mansion hangs by a thread."

She concludes, "Adolphine Fletcher Terry organized an Emergency Committee to save Little Rock's schools in 1958. We now need an Emergency Committee to save Mrs. Terry's house and her legacy."

Ellen also posted a number of photographs detailing the shocking condition of the Pike-Fletcher-Terry House: https://www.facebook.com/groups/719836084765241/

Tom Dillard is a historian and retired archivist living in rural Hot Spring County. Email him at Arktopia.td@gmail.com.