Sharp County family farm receives state honor

— The Trett Hulett family farm had its early beginnings when William Henry “Hince” Hulett moved to Center, near Evening Shade, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia in fall 1870.

“Hince purchased a large block of land from five heirs of a neighboring family on Nov. 7, 1890,” said Tracy Wallis of Batesville, a great-grandson of Hulett. “This 10-acre plot, [nominated for the Arkansas Century Farm designation], lies within that track in northern Sharp County.”

Tracy Wallis and members of his family accepted the honor Dec. 11 at a ceremony in Little Rock hosted by

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The Trett Hulett Farm was among 30 farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program.

The program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began the Century Farm program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry, as well as their overall contributions to the state.

“Year after year, decade after decade and in the face of many challenges, Century Farm families go out and put everything on the line to earn a living and produce our food, our fabrics, our timber,” Hutchinson told the Century Family Farm recipients gathered at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Little Rock. “Farm families are great for our economy, and they also are part of the fabric of our state. They imbue our state with the same common sense and solid values that are the bedrock of their family farm.

“For the good of Arkansas, I hope their children and grandchildren choose to continue the family farm, and that someday, Arkansas will create a Two-Century Farm Family program.”

Hince Hulett was a gospel preacher. He and his wife, Almeda Frances “Dink” Bland, had 10 children. The family raised livestock and crops.

Wallis said Hulett died unexpectedly on March 12, 1904, at the age of 45.

“My grandfather, Trett Hulett, was only 2 at that time,” Wallis said.

“At the time of W.H. ‘Hince’ Hulett’s death, the oldest son, Adam Hulett, took over the family’s affairs.

“Adam passed away Feb. 2, 1950, leaving the farm to his widow, Mary Hulett, who deeded the property to my grandfather, Trett Hulett, on Nov. 14, 1969.”

Trett and his wife, Myrtle, had four daughters. The family raised cattle and grew cotton and other crops. Wallis said Trett and his brothers “coon hunted and sold the pelts in the spring every year.”

Trett was the song leader at Flatwood Church in Christ for many years.

“The property was then left to Trett’s oldest daughter, Willene Hulett Norris, upon his death on Jan. 8, 1985,” Wallis said.

“Willene Norris deeded the property to her sister, Virginia Hulett Layne, on Dec. 12, 1994,” Wallis said. “Virginia Layne died Aug. 6, 2019, and left the farm to her daughters, Kay Tidwell and Gina Layne, who then gifted and deeded the land to me, Tracy L. Wallis, on March 19, 2020.”

Wallis now maintains the property, which is mainly timberland. Wallis’ brother, Greg Wallis, also has a large herd of cattle on the family farm.

Tracy and Greg Wallis are sons of Freda Wallis of Batesville and the late Buddy Wallis. Freda’s parents were the late Trett and Myrtle Hulett.

Tracy and his wife, Selina, have been married 15 years and have a blended family. Tracy has two daughters — Rachel Lovell of Batesville and her husband, Andy, who are parents of Sadie, 6, and Weston, 4; and Ashley Taylor of Batesville and her husband, Dustin, who are parents of Mackenna, 15, Scarlett, 11, and Cooper 9. Selina has two sons — Hudson Anderson, who attends Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, and Hayden Anderson of Batesville, who has one child, Kennedi, 4.

“My mom is so proud of this honor,” Tracy said. “She will be 86 in June. We’ve been working on getting the documents together for about a year.”

“This track of land has been in our family for 130 years now and will be passed on to the next generation when the time deems fit,” Tracy said. “We are thankful to the Arkansas Century Farm Program for allowing this heritage to be recognized for future generations of the Hulett family.”

For more information on the Arkansas Century Farm Program, visit agriculture.arkansas.gov.