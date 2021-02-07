Singer in a zone; song hails Chiefs

Singer-songwriter Blane Howard grew up in Hot Springs and is a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

So it should come as no surprise that the Nashville, Tenn.-based Howard has written a fight song for his beloved team, which will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"Run it Back" is Blane's high-octane, pop-country hype jam for the Chiefs, and the song pays homage to the club's past and present.

"I started writing it in September or October," the 32-year-old says. "I wrote the first verse and chorus, and posted it to Instagram and Facebook for my Chiefs friends. Everybody seemed to like it, and a couple of the news stations in KC posted clips of it."

He finished the track a week or two later and dropped it in December. The video has racked up nearly a quarter-million views on YouTube and the song blared from the speakers in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs played the Cleveland Browns in the Jan. 17 divisional playoff game.

"It was really cool watching the CBS broadcast of the game and hear it play in the background," Howard says.

The song was also used by the team on its social media after the victory.

Howard was 2 when his family moved to the Spa City. His Chiefs roots can be traced to his birthplace of Fort Scott, Kan., about 90 miles south of Kansas City.

"My mom's side of the family is from that area. We went there for holidays, and my grandfather always had his Chiefs stuff on and always watched Chiefs games on Sunday. That was the team I stuck with."

Howard attended Lakeside High School, where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He also sang in the choir.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7if8HyqD6G4]

He followed his musical dreams to Nashville, and was the Arkansas CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 2018 and 2019. His 2017 single, "Promise to Love Her," has more than 8.4 million streams on Spotify alone and spent 12 weeks on CMT Music's "12 Pack Countdown." A new single, "Rock on Her Window," drops later this month or early March, and there are plans to release an EP in the coming months.

Howard and his band will perform today in Tampa at a soccer stadium for Arrowhead South, a Chiefs fan club.

"We're gonna play some music, have some barbecue and watch the Chiefs," he says.

Does he think the team, last year's Super Bowl champs, can repeat?

"I'm a little worried. Our two best offensive linemen are out. With the Buccaneers' pass rush, that might be a problem. But I predict a Chiefs win. ... I think I'm going to go 34-24 Chiefs."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com