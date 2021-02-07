State reports 672 new covid-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, screens patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas fell Sunday by 487 from Saturday, leaving a total of 16,324 people currently ill with the coronavirus, according to Sunday's Arkansas Department of Health update.

The state reported 672 new cases on Sunday, increasing the total number of reported cases in the state since March to 306,736. Hospitalizations were up by 31 from Saturday, according to the update, and two more covid-19 patients began using ventilators.

An additional 15 deaths were reported, raising the death toll since March to 5,076.

The state has received 1,400 more doses of vaccine since Saturday, and health care providers gave 7,780 more doses.

"Our testing is down a little, but we remain below our active case number from last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media on Sunday afternoon. "Make sure to stay safe tonight while enjoying the Super Bowl."

