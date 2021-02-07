BASKETBALL

UAM men get home victory

DaJuan Jones scored 18 points on Saturday to lead the University of Arkansas-Monticello to a 67-62 victory over Arkansas Tech University.

The Boll Weevils (8-3, 7-3 Great American Conference) had six steals and scored 20 points off Wonder Boys' turnovers to offset being outrebounded 24-20 and Arkansas Tech's 51% shooting from the floor. UAM also shot 37.9% from the three-point line, while Arkansas Tech shot 30.8%.

Alvarez Powell had 16 points for the Boll Weevils and Max Warren added 11. Ke'Lyn Adams led all scorers with 24 points in the loss for the Wonder Boys (5-5, 3-5).

OBU men win on the road

Ma'Darius Hobson Smith scored 19 points on Saturday to lead the Ouachita Baptist men to a 71-62 victory over Harding University at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

OBU outrebounded Harding 44-38 and held a 30-26 scoring advantage in the lane. They also had 16 assists on 26 made baskets.

Kendarious Smith scored 16 points, while Deaveon Bankston and DJ Kane added 13 each for the Tigers (2-6, 2-5). James Harris led the way for the Bisons (3-5, 3-5) with 18 points.

SAU men topple Henderson St.

The Southern Arkansas University men (8-2, 7-2) outscored Henderson State University 38-31 in the second half Saturday to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 73-68 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Muleriders shot 40% from the floor and outrebounded the Reddies 38-30 -- including a 15-8 edge on the offensive glass. Henderson State outscored SAU 28-20 in the lane, but the Muleriders scored 21 points off 16 Reddies' turnovers.

Devante Brooks led all scorers with 24 points for Southern Arkansas while Aaron Lucas finished with 13. Damian Dear led Henderson State (4-6, 4-6) with 20 points, Raekwon Rogers poured in 18 and Malik Riddle added 10.

Harding women beat OBU

Harding University (5-2, 5-2 Great American Conference) scored 14 consecutive points Saturday over a four-minute stretch to earn its second consecutive come-from-behind victory by beating Ouachita Baptist University 66-63 at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Playing its first game of the season because of covid-19 protocols, OBU (0-1, 0-1) led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter. Makayla Miller hit a layup with 7:42 remaining to give the Tigers a 58-49 lead. Carissa Caples and Kennedy Cooper scored 11 of the 14 points during the comeback for the Bisons.

Caples finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. Lauren Wright led Ouachita Baptist with 13 points and Miller chipped in 10.

Henderson St. women prevail

Henderson State University trailed 20-11 at the end of the first quarter against Southern Arkansas University on Saturday, but the Reddies (2-5, 2-4) outscored the Muleriders 69-58 in the final three quarters to earn an 80-78 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Tamia Templeton scored 20 points to lead the Reddies and Maci Mains poured in 19. Ariana Guinn scored a game-high 21 points in the loss for the Muleriders (2-5, 1-5), while Diamond Morris had 14 and Kenzie Ezekiel contributed 11.

WBC women earn home victory

The Williams Baptist College women outscored Hammibal-LaGrange 26-6 in the second quarter Saturday on their way to an 84-76 victory in Walnut Ridge.

Taylor Freeman led the Eagles with 18 points, Reesa Hampton chipped in 17 and Harley Thomason added 13 off the bench. Thomason also had a team-high nine rebounds.

