Higher Education Notebook

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is establishing a scholarship fund in honor of a fallen Pine Bluff officer.

Family and friends of the late Kevin Collins, a detective with the Pine Bluff Police Department, gathered Tuesday for the presentation of a $50,000 check to establish the "Kevin D. Collins Endowed Scholarship Fund." The $50,000 was raised by members of the New Life Church and the Pine Bluff community.

The University of Arkansas Foundation will match the funds with a grant to financially assist UAPB students who are majoring in criminal justice or a related field.

Dornetta Hobbs, Collins' mother, said her son's life was dedicated to serving and protecting his community, and she hopes the scholarships will help others follow a similar path.

Collins was killed in a shootout while on duty Oct. 5. He was 35 years old.