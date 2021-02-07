University announces Chancellor's List students

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its fall 2020 Chancellor's List, including Southeast Arkansas residents. The list recognizes students with superior academic performance in a semester, according to a news release.

To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average.

Area Chancellor's List honorees include: Zackery Austin of Pine Bluff, Cherisa Baughman of White Hall, Anna Bolding of Leola, Reese Brown of Pine Bluff, Jamie Bumpass of Jefferson, Kaylee Byars of Pine Bluff, Erin Clement of Pine Bluff, Cailee Cochran of Jefferson,

Kennedy Compton of Pine Bluff, Justin Dady of White Hall, Anna Clair Davis of Monticello, Debra Deshazier of Pine Bluff, Bryan Fendley of Monticello, Ethan Fercho of Sheridan, Chris Fischer of Sheridan,

Anna Follette of Pine Bluff, Sharanpreet Ghotra of White Hall, Ja'Bria Haywood of Pine Bluff, Serenity Jones of Lake Village, Shalin Kennedy of White Hall, Samantha Martin of Pine Bluff, Logan Mosley of White Hall, Weston Mosley of White Hall,

Brian Mullen of Sheridan, Tenika Nixon of Pine Bluff, Lauren Nowlin of Redfield, Sydney Plunkett of Grapevine, Kytryck Robinson of Lake Village, Zaire Rose of White Hall, Thomas Self of Redfield, Morgan Smith of White Hall, Anthony South of White Hall, Lucio Tapia of Hermitage and Kathryn Thornton of Sheridan.