Volleyball Lions roar past Philander Smith

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's volleyball team secured a nonconference victory against Philander Smith College with a final score of 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 to improve to a two-game winning streak and to advance their record to 3-1 (2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) Friday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Sophomore Zyonn Smith dominated with 13 kills to lead the Lady Lions, along with Haley Gomez's seven kills. Nikole Akamine had 15 impressive assists for the Lady Lions, followed by Elyssa Kennedy, who added 10 assists.

Sophomore Nyah Ellis had 11 digs to lead UAPB, with Smith adding 10, followed by nine digs from junior Kaila Robinson. On the defensive side, Gomez lead with four huge blocks to assist in the Lady Lions' win against the Lady Panthers.

From the first serve of the game, the Lady Lions brought energy to the floor, which gave them momentum early in the matchup against Philander Smith, easily taking the first set over PSC with a score of 25-13.

Energy from the first set would carry over to the second and third set as the Lady Lions would not slow down the game. With good minutes from sophomore Akamine and freshman Jade Smith, the passion for the game would show in the second set with a score of 25-11 and the third set, closing out the game with a score of 25-10.

UAPB Coach Chelsey Lucas was energized on the sidelines as she watched her team forge their path to victory.

"The biggest thing for us now is to love what you do, have fun playing the game, and being a great teammate," Lucas said.

The Lady Lions volleyball team is looking to win its third in a row when the team travels to Grambling, La., to take on Lucas' alma mater, Grambling State, on Monday at 6 p.m. Live statistics are available on uapblionsroar.com.