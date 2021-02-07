Watson Chapel drives to 5-game win streak

Alex Molina, right, of White Hall attempts a hook shot over Ethan Odom of Sheridan in the second half Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in White Hall. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Watson Chapel's boys basketball winning streak is now five after a 64-35 victory Friday night at Hamburg.

Sophomore Khamani Cooper scored 19 points, Hampton Hall and Thurman Shaw each scored 10, and Watson Chapel (7-6, 6-2 in Conference 4A-8) moved past the .500 win percentage for the first time this season. More importantly, the Wildcats are in sole possession of second place behind 4A No. 1-ranked Magnolia (14-0, 8-0) in the conference.

Hall pulled down six rebounds. Christopher Fountain finished with seven points, five rebounds and two blocks; Kamron Wilkins totaled six points, eight assists and three steals; and Anton Emsweller had seven points and five rebounds.

"Guys played with a lot of intensity and energy," Wildcats Coach Marcus Adams said. "Loved how we played for one another. Back in the gym so we can get better."

Watson Chapel visits Star City on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

CAC 41, Dollarway 23

In Little Rock, the Cardinals' six-game winning streak came to a halt after Central Arkansas Christian outscored Dollarway 32-11 in the second half in a first-place battle in Conference 3A-6.

Going into the game tied with CAC and Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School, Dollarway (9-7, 8-4 in 3A-6) is now fourth in the conference, but still two games ahead of fifth-place Palestine-Wheatley (10-11, 6-6). CAC (11-6, 9-3), Lighthouse (15-6, 9-3) and Helena-West Helena Central (10-6, 9-3) are tied for first.

Dollarway led 8-3 after one quarter and 12-9 at halftime, but the Cards were held to two fourth-quarter points. No player scored more than five points for Dollarway.

"We made a good effort on defense all night until the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter," Dollarway Coach James Jones said. His team forced the Mustangs into six straight turnovers, but the Cards lost the ball right back each time.

"Our guards did not have a good night from outside and CAC denied us on the inside for most of the night," Jones said. "We had to dribble drive, penetrate and kick the ball outside. We shot in the 20% range."

The Cardinals will host LISA Academy West for senior night on Tuesday and close the regular season at DeWitt on Feb. 11.

Sheridan 48,

White Hall 38

In White Hall, the Bulldogs (5-14, 1-7 in 5A-South) narrowed a 27-18 halftime deficit to 39-35 before the Yellowjackets (10-8, 1-5) rattled off seven straight points and went on to win the latest installment of the Battle of U.S. 270.

Ethan Odom scored 14 points to lead the Yellowjackets. Peyton Free and Keaton Stone added nine in the win.

For White Hall, Alex Molina totaled 13 points and Greg Wolf threw in nine.

The Bulldogs will visit Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff 66,

El Dorado 49

In El Dorado, the Zebras improved to 8-3, 6-0 in 5A-South after beating the Wildcats for the second time in nine days.

Statistics were unavailable.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 36, Hamburg 22

In Hamburg, the Lady Wildcats (10-9, 8-3 in 4A-8) have surpassed the .500 win percentage for the first time since Dec. 3 and secured their seventh win in the past eight (fourth in a row).

A 13-2 second quarter gave Watson Chapel a 22-6 command at halftime. Coach Leslie Henderson said she played everybody "a lot" in a game leading up to Tuesday's battle with Conference 4A-8 first-place Star City (6 p.m. tipoff).

Abriunna Dendy led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points and four rebounds, DeKeira Kentle finished with six points and seven rebounds, and Tatyana Barbee had five points and four assists.

Chapel is third in the conference, with Star City (21-3, 12-0) leading and Magnolia (10-5, 6-1) in second place.

Sheridan 63,

White Hall 51

In White Hall, the Lady Bulldogs (9-11, 1-6 in 5A-South) pulled within 53-49 in the fourth quarter, but Kayden Porter's 10 points in the period helped the Lady Jackets (9-7, 6-4) secure a rivalry win.

Porter finished the game with 26 points. She made eight of 10 free throws.

Brooklyn Rowe threw in 10 points and Kylie Reed scored nine in the victory.

Lilly Hood scored 19 points, M.J. Jeffries had 17 and Camille Wallace had eight to lead White Hall. The Bulldogs made five 3-point baskets.

White Hall travels to Hot Springs Lakeside for a 6 p.m. Tuesday tip.

El Dorado 69,

Pine Bluff 45

In El Dorado, the Fillies dropped to 0-6 and 0-3 in the 6A-South in their first game back from covid-19 protocol.