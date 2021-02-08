Sections
16-year-old faces murder charge in Blytheville man's death

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:59 p.m.
A 16-year-old boy is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a Blytheville man, police said.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in in the 300 block of South Division Street about an unresponsive person, according to police.

Upon arrival, police located Bennie Mosley, 56, dead inside the apartment as a result of an assault, police said.

Thursday evening, a 16-year-old male approached officers at the police department and rendered incriminating statements to them, according to a news release from police.

According to police, the teen was listed as a runaway from the city of Jonesboro and was detained at the Mississippi County sheriff’s office.

The teen is also facing a charge of aggravated robbery, police said. His bond was set at $250,000, according to police.

