Forecasters: Arctic cold front to bring winter precipitation, dangerous wind chills

This National Weather Service graphic shows a winter weather advisory in effect Monday for parts of north Arkansas.

An arctic cold front is expected to move in from the north starting Tuesday, bringing the potential for wintry precipitation throughout the week, forecasters said.

Forecasters said a winter weather advisory was in effect Monday for the northern parts of the state, where light freezing drizzle or patchy light freezing rain was possible. In a briefing released Monday morning, the weather service warned that elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, could become icy.

Freezing rain is expected over portions of northern Arkansas on Tuesday morning, the briefing states.

Dangerous wind chills are possible in the northern part of the state by Friday morning and for the remainder of the state by Saturday morning, the briefing states.

Forecasters predict minimum wind chill values in single digits and teens on Sunday, this National Weather Service graphic shows.

Freezing rain is expected to move south throughout the week before reaching the Interstate 40 corridor Thursday morning, according to forecasters.

Minimum wind chill values Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the single digits to the teens for the northern parts of Arkansas, and the teens to low 20s for the rest of the state, the briefing shows.

According to forecasters, the coldest wind chill values are expected on Sunday, with a chance for parts of north Arkansas to drop below zero. Forecasters cautioned those without proper heating to prepare for the cold. Pets and animals who reside outside should be brought inside if possible, or checked frequently, the weather service said.