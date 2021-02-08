Arkansas cases rise by 637; deaths up 30

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The number of new covid-19 cases decreased for the third day in a row in the state as the Arkansas Health Department reported 637 new infections Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by 672, down from 1,341 new cases the day before.

“Today’s report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the covid-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic.”

Deaths from the virus rose by 30, bringing the toll to 5,106 since the pandemic began last March.

Hospitalizations declined by 4 from Sunday to 777 Monday, according to the Health Department. Of those hospitalized, 142 patients are on ventilators, an increase of 16 from the day before.

Total active cases declined by a little more than a thousand to 15,320, the Health Department reported.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.