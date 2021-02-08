Sections
ASU names fall '20southeast graduates

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro announced the 2020 fall graduates from commencement held Dec. 20 in an outdoor ceremony.

Honor graduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas graduates listed by hometown, degree, and major include:

Pine Bluff: Sheena Tracienne Meadows, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership; Elma Denise Conway-Gatewood, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Ashley Patrice Williams, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Iriel Simone Larry-Hampton, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Rochelle Lynne Dalton, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Frances Whitney Dutton, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Jasmine Camille Rowland, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Onaysia Rosanne Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

White Hall: Jase Allen Wilson, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Kelsey Bates Hicks, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice; Michele Burchett, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Ashley Nicole Jacobs, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Leah C. Hendrix, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications;

Redfield: Phyllis Childs, Master of Science in Education, Reading;

Sherrill: Robert Maurice Adkins Jr., Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology;

Almyra: Allison White Knoll, Master of Science in Education, Reading;

DeWitt: David Brown, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Nicholas Blane Wright, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Kyla M. Patterson, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Jamari M. Gamble, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management;

Gillett: Banks Daniel Philipp, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude;

Rison: Sydney Allison Adair, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Rose Lena Beck, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Fordyce: Quinton A. Ledbetter, Bachelor of Science, Finance;

Monticello: Hope Noelle Higginbotham, Master of Communication Disorders, Communication Disorders; Rebecca Diane Dominguez-Gaona, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice; Shanita V. Adams, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Sheridan: Tina Lynette Melton, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Deeann Michelle Lewis, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Cum Laude; Emily Jean Winders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

Gould: Joy M. Taylor, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing;

Star City: Lisa Michelle Muckleroy, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Jordan Lance Frizzell, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Anna Grace Wright, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route.

