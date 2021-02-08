Coursesinstructon careof trees

Healthy trees require effort, according to Cooperative Extension Service, which will be holding free online sessions to teach best practices for caring for them. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Healthy trees can enhance homes and businesses, but growing trees takes time, effort and money to help them thrive. The Arkansas Urban Forestry Council, in collaboration with the Cooperative Extension Service, is offering free online presentations that teach best practices for tree care.

The series is free and open to the public, but registration is required for each session, according to a news release.

"Trees provide numerous benefits to our communities if they are cared for properly," said Krista Quinn, agriculture agent with the Faulkner County extension office, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. "These sessions are beneficial for homeowners as well as for professional landscapers and municipal workers."

Quinn serves on the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council board and taught a pruning workshop for the first presentation in the educational series. She will also co-teach the Feb. 16 presentation.

International Society of Arboriculture and Landscape Architecture Continuing Education System credits are available for professionals working in the arboriculture and landscape architect industries.

Upcoming presentations will be offered on Tuesdays at noon throughout February: Feb. 9 -- Tree Preservation on the Construction Site. Allen Bates, city of Hot Springs Urban Forester, will discuss ways to avoid damage to trees that are being preserved on the construction site. Participants will learn which trees should be preserved, the critical areas of the tree to protect and activities that should be prohibited beneath the tree. Registration: Feb. 16 -- Trees Count in Cities & Towns: Managing Community Trees to Maximize Their Benefits. Krissy Thomason, Urban & Community Forestry Program coordinator with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division, and Quinn will discuss ways that trees help communities and introduce some methods that communities can use to manage their community trees. Registration: http://bit.ly/TreesCountFeb16. Feb. 23 -- Top Ways to Save Money with Trees.John Baker, Arkansas Urban Forestry Council board member and co-founder of Tree Streets Little Rock, and Anthony Whittington, city of Hot Springs Parks & Trails director, will discuss how to plant and care for trees and ensure they thrive. They will address tree species selection, good and bad site locations for trees, and tree planting and maintenance to promote the health and longevity of trees. Participants will learn when, how and why to plant, prune and maintain trees to maximize tree benefits. Registration:

For extension's online guide to planting trees and shrubs, visit www.uaex.edu/publications/pdf/FSA-6128.pdf.

To learn more about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.