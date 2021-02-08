Fort Smith signs off on new code for downtown

FORT SMITH -- A new code designed to pave the way for the development downtown has gotten the green light.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved two items to help implement a form-based code for the area during its meeting Tuesday.

Maggie Rice, city Development Services director, wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken the code will replace the zoning districts in the majority of the Central Business Improvement District.

The purpose of the Downtown Form-Based Code is to create downtown sections in a walkable, mixed-use environment -- with shopping, employment, housing and civic use, according to a draft. The code will pave the way for the appropriate reuse and renovation of buildings, some of which are historic, as well as enable infill development.

"Development within this district shall implement the vision adopted in the Future Fort Smith Comprehensive Plan in 2014 and the Propelling Downtown Forward Plan, adopted in 2017," the draft states. "Another purpose of the [Downtown Form-Based Code] is to advance development; promote sustainable land use patterns; protect Fort Smith's long‐range tax base; encourage pedestrian activity; and support an attractive community."

The Future Fort Smith Comprehensive Plan "provides goals, policies, and land planning principles for guiding the future development of the city," the city's website states. The Propelling Downtown Forward Master Plan is continuing "the downtown vision for a more walkable, pedestrian-friendly downtown that supports quality of place, real estate development, infrastructure, place making, job creation and arts and culture."

In addition to development standards, the downtown form-based code contains a boundary map dividing downtown into six "character areas." The names for the areas are Garrison, Cisterna, Civic/Medical, Warehouse/Industrial Arts, Riverfront and Neighborhood.

"Each character area creates a distinct urban form, which is different from urban forms in other character areas," according to draft. "Each character area establishes use and development standards including height, bulk, building and parking location, and functional design."

The Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District Commission voted to approve the form-based code to the city Planning Commission on Nov. 17.

Directors on Tuesday amended the city's unified development ordinance to include the form-based code. The board also approved rezoning all the property in the boundary of the area downtown in accordance with the six character areas.

Both the amendments were approved by the Planning Commission on Jan. 12, according to Rice.

Current property owners downtown will be grandfathered into the code, the Fort Smith website states. Any uses or structures they have on their property can remain the same.