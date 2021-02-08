Happy birthday (Feb. 8): The maxim that stands you in good stead: Be nice to everyone every day. It's actually easy for you, and it brings all the bounty your heart desires. You'll learn a group's culture and customs, assimilate and rise through the ranks. It will seem as though you're being constantly rewarded, but this is just the universe paying you what your due.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you're not looking for the evidence of what people can and can't do for you, you see others for who they are. Therein lies an entirely different kind of connection.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This is one of those times when the idea of something is almost as good as the thing itself — and a lot less expensive. Indulge yourself in visualization and save your money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you feel the situation is edging toward expectations you cannot fulfill, you'll avoid it. In a healthy relationship, both people feel free. Togetherness is a choice, not a trap.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): History is not destiny; however, when using data to predict the potential of different outcomes, the past is all we have. You'll use your knowledge of the past plus innovation and will to create something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Once again, it's time to update your standards. This is not to be confused with upgrading, as they were serving you just fine for a time, but times have changed (and how) and the bugs must be fixed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you find yourself in a pretty pickle, take out a fork and knife and start making sandwiches. The rule of thumb here: Everything goes down better in bite-size pieces.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can value what you don't understand, and that is the magnetizing effect of mystery. Learning more about a thing doesn't necessarily make you want it more, and, in fact, demystification often lessens desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't worry about learning who you are. When you're in action, your own identity is the farthest thing from your mind. Focus solely on doing what needs doing and your character forms quite on its own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It gets so cinematic you'll be looking around for the camera crew — is this for real? Yes and no. The drama is heightened for effect by those who are fueled by people's reactions. They'll go until the attention runs out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A certain amount of outrageousness will be tolerated and rules will be bent right to the edge of their breaking point. It's all in the name of love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What didn't work the first time might not work the second or third time either, and yet you are undeterred. Pause to examine this. Why do you keep coming back? Does this problem need persistence or a change in approach?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone you do business with or socialize with will have their own expectations, each with a contagious influence, and they all, at certain points, intersect. Your experience and awareness allow you to manage it.

MESSAGE FROM THE SOLAR/MERCURY CONJUNCTION

If today had to write its social media handle, it would forgo clever descriptors to instead claim "quiet, slow and humble" without so much as a zingy twist. Today doesn't need more followers because Today is already the master of all influencers. Whether we get on board or not, Today always prevails, progresses and passes.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I was wondering if it is predetermined that some people are very good with money and others are not. Because I have had no luck with money. When I have it, it doesn't last. I work hard, but I guess I play hard, too. I wonder if things will ever change, or will I always have trouble with having enough. What do you think? I'm an Aries."

A: If you don't think you're good at money, then there's a lot you can do to change your fate. Aries tend to be impulsive, and also they take risks that more prudent signs wouldn't want to take. The upside of this is that risk generates excitement. Also, without risk, there is no reward. But you know the downside. Risk takers will inevitably lose, too. It's just part of the package. If you want to do better financially, then you can start by realizing that money is just an energy you exchange. What do you give that has value? When you focus on that you will more easily attract money and have a healthy attitude toward finance. Otherwise you are chasing paper money, which is a symbol and not the actual thing that makes a person rich.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

On the heels of voicing multiple characters on "Family Guy," Seth Green moves on to voicing multiple characters, in "Star Wars: Detours" including Obi-Wan Kenobi. The prolific actor, writer, producer and voice-over artist is an Aquarius with a natal chart that is elementally well-balanced and indicative of widespread talents, suggesting the kind of person who gets along with everyone and finds much to enjoy about life on a daily basis.