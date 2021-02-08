Maumelle's Amarie Rogers one to watch

Maumelle has two of the top 2022 prospects in the nation on its roster and offensive coordinator Jerrod Barnhill believes sophomore tight end/defensive end Amarie Rogers is also worthy of looks from major colleges.

Junior defensive end Nico Davillier and offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee are ESPN 300 prospects with offers from schools around the nation.

Barnhill is confident Rogers has next-level potential.

“He’s a got a great frame on him,” Barnhill said “He has real strong legs. He’s a got a thick lower body. Guys that can put on weight that’s kind of what you look for. How their lower body is comprised as far as like their calves and legs.”

Rogers, 6-4 1/2, 220 pounds, played behind a senior on offense while seeing limited time on defense. He recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss.

The covid-19 pandemic and lack of spring football hurt his ability to learn the offense which limited his playing time on offense while playing behind a senior.

“He really feels like that’s going to be his spot,” Barnhill said of tight end. “He wants to learn the offense. A tight end you’re not just learning he passing concepts, you have you learn the blocking schemes. Not only are you part of the running game, the passing game. You’re also part of the pass protection. We ask lot of our tight ends.”

Barnhill said Rogers has bought into offseason workouts.

“He’s a weight room warrior,” Barnhill said. “He gets after it in the weight room. He’s, 'Yes sir, no sir. What can I do to get better?'

“You can see the athleticism. You can see a lot of question marks being answered really quick. Him having a full offseason is really going to be beneficial and you can see this guy has tremendous upside.”

Barnhill recently spoke with a college coach who mentioned the importance of length for prospects. Rogers isn’t lacking in that area.

“If you can have that length and you get to college weight program and a college nutrition program, they’re going to put the weight on you,” Barnhill said. “Do you have the physical attributes to play in that level?"