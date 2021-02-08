Morris goes higher; McLeod starts fast

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sandi Morris broke her own Randal Tyson Center record and improved her world-leading mark by clearing 16 feet to win the pole vault Sunday at the third American Track League meet held at the University of Arkansas this indoor season.

Morris, a former Arkansas NCAA champion and the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, bettered the 15-9 1/4 she cleared last week in her season opener.

After clearing 16-0 on her third attempt, Morris missed three attempts at 16-7 1/2.

Omar McLeod, a three-time NCAA champion for the Razorbacks, won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.53 seconds. It was the first hurdles competition for McLeod -- the 2016 Olympic champion in the 110-meter hurdles -- of the indoor season. He won his preliminary race in 7.55.

Arkansas senior LaQuan Nairn, who has outdoor eligibility remaining, went 26-9 1/2 to take second in the long jump and set a Bahamian national record. His previous indoor career-best was 26-3 1/2 at last year's SEC Championships.

Marquis Dendy, a former Florida All-American and two-time U.S. champion, went 26-11 1/4 on his sixth and final attempt to win the long jump and edge Nairn.

Former Arkansas All-American Nikki Hiltz took third in the 800, running 2:02.51.

In the 400 Arkansas senior Traveon Caldwell, who has outdoor eligibility remaining, was seventh in 46.77. Hunter Woodhall, who announced Saturday that he was turning professional and bypassing his senior year of eligibility at Arkansas, was 10th in 47.65. Razorbacks senior Nicholas Hilson, who has outdoor eligibility remaining, was 11th in 47.98.

Megan Clark, a former Duke All-American who trains at Arkansas, was third in the pole vault with a season-best clearance of 15-0 1/4.

The final American League Track meet to be held in Fayetteville this season is scheduled for Feb. 21.