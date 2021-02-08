BASKETBALL

Knicks to acquire Rose

Derrick Rose is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau after a trade that brings him back to New York. The Knicks agreed to acquire the former NBA MVP from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the details said. The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. Once it is, it reunites Rose with Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 in 2011. Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit. Rose is scoring 14.2 per game in 15 games this season.

Nance to miss 6 weeks

Cleveland will be without versatile forward Larry Nance for six weeks after he broke his left hand during Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance, who has missed several recent games with a sprained right wrist, broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during the first quarter of the 124-99 loss as the Cavaliers dropped back-to-back games against one of the NBA's best teams. It's not yet known if Nance will have surgery. The 28-year-old Nance is perhaps the team's best all-around player. He can play down low and on the perimeter and Nance, who is in his fourth season with Cleveland, ranks second in the league with 1.9 steals per game. Nance is averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games.

Surgery for Hawks' forward

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and be sidelined for an extended period. Hunter already has missed four games due to knee discomfort caused by wear and tear. He will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure today in Atlanta. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond, the Hawks' team orthopedist. The team said it will provide an update on Hunter's recovery plan about two weeks after the procedure. Hunter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game.

GOLF

Johnson wins Saudi Invitational

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau. Johnson, who was also runner-up in 2020, recorded his highest scoring round of the tournament at Royal Greens Golf Club but still finished top of the leaderboard on 15-under overall. Scotland's Calum Hill eagled the par-five 18th to finish in a tie for fourth with France's Victor Perez. Johnson took a two-shot lead into the final round but the Masters champion struggled on the greens and was caught by Finau when his fellow American made a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th. However, Johnson edged back in front with a birdie on the 13th and was given some welcome breathing space when Finau dropped shots on the 16th and 17th and Perez double-bogeyed the 16th.

BASEBALL

Mets, outfielder reach deal

Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and Jose Martinez. Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 home runs and 32 RBI in 2019.

WINTER SPORTS

Friedrich wins bobsled again

Germany's Francesco Friedrich left no doubt on his way to a seventh consecutive world two-man bobsled championship in Altenberg, Germany. Friedrich simply rolled to another title, teaming with brakeman Alexander Schueller to win gold on Sunday over fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke by 2.05 seconds. Friedrich's four-run time was 3 minutes, 39.78 seconds, and he pulled off the biggest rout in a world bobsled championship race since Germany's Sandra Kiriasis won the women's title also by 2.05 seconds in 2007. Lochner and Franke finished in 3:41.83, and Hans Peter Hannighofer and Christian Roeder were third in 3:42.01 to finish off a German medals sweep. Friedrich has won every world two-man title since 2013. World championships aren't held in Olympic years; Friedrich also won the two-man and four-man gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

German wins women's luge

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger ended this season in her usual spot, atop the women's luge world. Geisenberger clinched her eighth World Cup overall championship Sunday with a 13th-place finish in the season finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland. She won seven consecutive World Cups from 2012-13 through 2018-19, took last season off for the birth of her first child and reclaimed the crystal globe this winter. Geisenberger is the two-time defending Olympic women's champion, has been no worse than third in her last 13 World Cup seasons -- not including the one where she sat out, of course -- and this was the 22nd consecutive season in which a German woman won the World Cup points title. Geisenberger also extended her record for World Cup women's titles; no one else has more than five.