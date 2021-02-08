Sections
Oklahoma man arrested for Goshen shooting

by Tom Sissom | Today at 12:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption File photo

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they arrested Diontre Lang in connection with the death of a 15-year-old whose body was found Oct. 21, 2020, off Goshen-Tuttle Road.

Lang, 22, was arrested Saturday in Oklahoma City. He is in the Oklahoma County Jail awaiting extradition and faces a charge of capital murder.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy said the shooting of the 15-year-old was drug-related.

"Our investigation leads us to believe that a sale of illegal narcotics was taking place at the time the homicide occurred," Murphy said.

Murphy said the name of the teenager was not being released.

A warrant for Lang's arrest was issued Thursday by the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Fayetteville detectives went to Oklahoma City where they were assisted by the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

