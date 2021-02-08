Sections
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection with December shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Conway Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A third Pulaski County teen was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Conway woman in December, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday, according to Conway police.

Police previously arrested a 16 and 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting, police said.

The boys face charges of principal or accomplice to attempted first-degree murder and breaking or entering a vehicle, according to police.

Police received a report of shots fired just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 1 at an address on Timberpeg Court, authorities said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a woman inside her home, bleeding.

The woman told officers she was leaving home when she noticed a dark colored four-door car driving with its lights off and then saw two people running back to the car, police said.

The woman told officers that as she drove toward the vehicle, someone fired shots and the bullets grazed her head and hand, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

