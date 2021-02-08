AT THE POST

SUNDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,150

SUNDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $3,737,237 S U N D AY ’ S O N - T R A C K H A N D L E $127,893

SUNDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,609,344

SUNDAY’S STARS

Jockeys Ramon Vasquez and David Cabrera each won two races. Vasquez won the first race with First String ($8.40, $5.60, $3.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:49.40 and the eighth race with Defender ($35.40, $11.40, $5.60), covering 1 mile in 1:38.29.

Cabrera won the third race with Ravens Reflection ($5.00, $3.20, $2.60), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:05.23 and the ninth race with Lovely Lou ($6.40, $3.60, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.52.

Trainer Robertino Diodoro also was a double winner, joining Vasquez to take the first race and Cabrera to take the third race.

