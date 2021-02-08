Roadway gunfire leaves man dead

A drive-by shooting on U.S. 49 in Phillips County killed one person and left another in critical condition Saturday afternoon, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Jimmy Ross, 33, of Lexa, was driving north at around 4:20 p.m. with Ashanti Jones, 29, when they were both hit by gunfire near the Monroe County line, according to the release. A 16-month-old infant traveling with them was not injured.

The gunfire came from another vehicle, of which the make or model is currently unknown, according to the news release.

First responders took Ross and Jones by ambulance to a Stuttgart hospital where Ross was pronounced dead. Jones was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital, the release said.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.