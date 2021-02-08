Candidates speak on Griffin's shift to attorney general race

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are shown in these file photos.

With Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin leaving the governor’s race to run for attorney general, gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he "has been a strong voice for Arkansas and I look forward to working with him to unite our party and make our state better.

“I wish Tim and his family the very best,” she said.

[EARLIER: Griffin shifting to make attorney general bid, plans to exit governor’s race » arkansasonline.com/28ag/]

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is also running for governor, said “Tim Griffin is a fierce advocate for Arkansas’s conservative values—our military, law enforcement, and rule of law.

"Having been the Attorney General for over 6 years, I personally know the importance of the role in which every decision I make impacts 3 million Arkansans daily and the enormous responsibility I have to proactively protect and defend our constitutional rights against the aggressive liberal agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi,” she said. "I wish Tim and his family the best.”

Meanwhile, former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland of Conway said he is continuing to consider running for the Republican nomination for attorney general.

He said he didn’t have a particular timeline for making a final decision.

“It’s still early, so we are evaluating our options,” said Hiland.