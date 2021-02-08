3 Arkansas men arrested in 2018 slaying, authorities say

Police tape
The Carroll County sheriff's office Monday announced three arrests in connection with the 2018 slaying of 37-year-old Christopher Alvard.
Jason Helms of Holiday Island, Josh Anderson of Berryville and Charles Hanna of Berryville were arrested in relation to Alvard's death, a sheriff's office news release states.
The announcement comes three years to the day sheriff's office deputies found Alvard's body inside a residence on Carroll County 116 near Eureka Springs.
No further information was immediately available.
