3 Arkansas men arrested in 2018 slaying, authorities say

The Carroll County sheriff's office Monday announced three arrests in connection with the 2018 slaying of 37-year-old Christopher Alvard.

Jason Helms of Holiday Island, Josh Anderson of Berryville and Charles Hanna of Berryville were arrested in relation to Alvard's death, a sheriff's office news release states.

The announcement comes three years to the day sheriff's office deputies found Alvard's body inside a residence on Carroll County 116 near Eureka Springs.

No further information was immediately available.