2 killed in I-530 crash, troopers say

Two Jefferson County residents were killed after their car struck a concrete pillar Sunday night on Interstate 530, troopers said.

Kadazha Barnes, 22, and John L. White III, 21, of Pine Bluff were traveling north in a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Barnes when the vehicle lost control near the Star City exit shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Charger hit a concrete pillar, then came to rest facing southwest, troopers said.

Barnes and White were pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis shortly after 11:10 p.m., the report states.

According to the report, the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.