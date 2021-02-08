2 killed in I-530 crash, troopers say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
Two Jefferson County residents were killed after their car struck a concrete pillar Sunday night on Interstate 530, troopers said.
Kadazha Barnes, 22, and John L. White III, 21, of Pine Bluff were traveling north in a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Barnes when the vehicle lost control near the Star City exit shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a state police preliminary crash report.
The Charger hit a concrete pillar, then came to rest facing southwest, troopers said.
Barnes and White were pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis shortly after 11:10 p.m., the report states.
According to the report, the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.
