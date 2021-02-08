Sections
Suspect in custody after reportedly shooting at Paragould officer

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:01 p.m.
While an officer from the Paragould Police Department was attempting to take a suspect into custody Sunday afternoon, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the officer, police said.

An officer attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was known by the officer to have active warrants for their arrest, around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Walnut Street, police said.

As the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds, according to a Facebook post from police. The officer was not struck and was able to return fire, along with a second officer involved who was also able to fire their weapon, police said.

Police said neither the officers nor the suspect were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further information, including the names of those involved at this time.

