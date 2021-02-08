Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech company to bring 100 new jobs to Bentonville

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:11 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An entrance to The Holler Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville. The popular bar and hangout announced Wednesday it is closing. Check out nwaonline.com/201231Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Loanpal, a financial technology company, is bringing more than 100 new jobs to Bentonville, with plans to occupy the former space of The Holler at 8th Street Market.

Loanpal on Monday said it will hire locals for certain job positions, such as customer operations and software engineering, as well as relocate workers to build the company's presence in Bentonville.

The move is one way that landlords are adapting to the pandemic, in an environment where small businesses and restaurants are struggling to survive.

The Holler, a popular food and entertainment concept by RopeSwing, said in a Facebook post in late December that it would be closing due to 2020 challenges.

Loanpal is scheduled to open its new office at the former local hangout in early March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT