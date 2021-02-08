Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck on I-430

A 21-year-old woman was killed early Monday after being struck by two vehicles while walking on Interstate 430, troopers said.

Trinity Laechele Dyer of Little Rock was walking in the southbound lanes of I-430 at the Interstate 30 exit around 1:10 a.m. when two vehicles in the fast lane struck her, according to a preliminary crash report.

Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner’s office, the report states.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, troopers said.

A 63-year-old driver was killed and three people were injured in a Union County crash on Sunday, troopers said.

The crash happened on U.S. 82 around 2:10 p.m., when a Lexus LS headed west tried to pass a Chevrolet Malibu, a separate preliminary report states. The Lexus, driven by Aldo V. Fonticiella of El Dorado, lost control and rear-ended the Chevrolet, according to the report.

Troopers said both vehicles exited the road on the right side, and Fonticiella’s struck a tree.

The 63-year-old man died as a result of his injuries, the report states.

The driver of the first car, an 18-year-old woman from El Dorado, and two passengers, who were 53 and 77 years old, were injured as a result of the crash, according to authorities.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 52 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the state Department of Public Safety.