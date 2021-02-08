Winter precipitation, dangerous wind chills likely for Northwest Arkansas

Cold temperatures and some light precipitation have four Northwest Arkansas counties under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today.

Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties in Arkansas, along with Ottawa and Delaware counties along the Arkansas border in Oklahoma were put under the advisory due to areas of light freezing drizzle mixed with light freezing rain, according to the National Weather service.

The service said that ice accumulations up to .2 inches are likely in some areas north of interstate 44 in Oklahoma, and the weather has made some bridges and overpasses slick throughout the entire advisory area.

Winter weather possibilities will continue throughout the week as Northwest Arkansas experiences cold weather and dangerous wind chill temperatures. The already cold air that is moving in today will be reinforced by arctic air on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This arctic air could push wind chills to below zero degrees on Friday and Saturday morning, according to the weather service.