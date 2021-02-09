6 people die on highways over 2 days

Three people were killed in highway crashes on Monday and three others were killed Sunday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports.

A 21-year-old Little Rock woman was killed early Monday morning when she was struck by two vehicles while walking on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to a report.

Trinity Laechele Dyer died when she was struck by a 2008 GMC Yukon and a 2018 Kia Sol at 1:28 a.m. while walking in the passing lane of the highway, according to the report.

A 36-year-old woman died after she was ejected from her car when it ran off Interstate 30 Monday morning, according to a preliminary crash report.

Latonya L. Higgins was traveling north around 7:20 a.m. near the 142 mile marker in North Little Rock when her Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road, according to the report. It then struck the guardrail, became airborne, and rolled multiple times before stopping in the median.

Medical responders pronounced Higgins dead at the scene.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

A Quitman woman died in a two-vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. in Heber Springs, according to a report.

Jeanie L. Nestlehut, 48, died when her 2011 Honda CRV was hit head-on by a 2006 Dodge Ram that had crossed the centerline of Arkansas 25, according to the report. The driver of the Ram, 33-year-old Brady P. Fletcher, was injured in the crash.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were icy and foggy, according to the report.

Two people died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff, according to a state police report.

Kadazha Barnes, 22, and John L. White, 21, both of Pine Bluff, were killed when the 2016 Dodge Charger Barnes was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar at 9:24 p.m., according to the report.

A 63-year-old El Dorado man was killed Sunday afternoon when he hit a car he was attempting to pass on U.S. 82 in Union County.

Aldo V. Fonticiella was driving a 2001 Lexus LS when he tried to pass a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, driving by Harlie M. Ballard, 18, of El Dorado. His car hit the bumper and rear driver's side door of the Malibu, left the highway and hit a tree, according to the report.

Ballard and two passengers in her car were injured in the crash.