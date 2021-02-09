Sections
Bill to bar 1619 Project curriculum fails state panel vote

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 12:51 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

A bill that sought to ban the teaching of a curriculum based on a New York Times project on slavery failed in a legislative committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1231, by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, would prohibit the use of public school funds to teach The 1619 Project curriculum, a set of materials based on a 2019 special issue of the New York Times Magazine. The project is based on the thesis that the United States’ foundational date is the year the first enslaved Africans were brought to the colonies.

The bill had opposition from Arkansas residents and lawmakers who argued that different perspectives are vital to teaching social studies, and that the legislature should not control what's taught in schools.

"If we want to talk about the true principals on which America was founded you're got to talk about slavery … when the constitution was written, I was considered 3/5 of a person," said Kymara Seals, policy director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

Lowery and supporters of the bill who testified Tuesday pointed to factual inaccuracies that some historians have noted about the project.

"Yes, there is a place for different perspectives, but this is not the perspective that we need in our classrooms. The 1619 Project is definitely a thesis in search of evidence," Lowery said.

Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key said the agency opposes the bill because the department has its own process for determining whether materials meet curriculum standards.

The legislation failed in a voice vote.

