Car crashes into pillar, killing 2

Two Jefferson County residents were killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday after their vehicle struck a concrete pillar on Interstate 530, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

At 9:24 p.m. Sunday, Kadazha Barnes, 22, and John L. White III, 21, of Pine Bluff were traveling north in a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Barnes, according to the report.

The vehicle went out of control at Exit 44. After striking a concrete pillar, the vehicle came to rest facing southwest.

Barnes and White were pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis at 11:12 p.m.

According to the report, the road was dry, and the weather was clear.