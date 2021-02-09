Car crashes into pillar, killing 2

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
Two Jefferson County residents were killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday after their vehicle struck a concrete pillar on Interstate 530, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.
At 9:24 p.m. Sunday, Kadazha Barnes, 22, and John L. White III, 21, of Pine Bluff were traveling north in a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Barnes, according to the report.
The vehicle went out of control at Exit 44. After striking a concrete pillar, the vehicle came to rest facing southwest.
Barnes and White were pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis at 11:12 p.m.
According to the report, the road was dry, and the weather was clear.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.