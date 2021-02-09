Follow live: Arkansas at Kentucky

Eric Musselman looks on during Arkansas' 75-73 win over Auburn in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Fayetteville, Ark. (Photo by Gunnar Rathbun via SEC Pool)

7:53, 1H — We’ve hit the under-8 media timeout and Kentucky has a 24-22 lead. Isaiah Jackson will be at the line when play resumes. He drove to the rim a bit out of control against Connor Vanover and was bailed out by a whistle. Vanover leads Arkansas with seven points, JD Notae has five and Jalen Tate four. Moses Moody has three points on three shots, and two fouls.

9:32, 1H — Jalen Tate dribble drives into the lane and hits a short floater, then JD Notae drilled a left-wing 3 to give Arkansas a 22-21 lead. The Wildcats answer, however, with a Keion Brooks jumper. Tate has hit short floater game working tonight. That's pretty good offense for him.

10:59, 1H — JD Notae gets into the lane, draws a foul and hits a pair of free throws. Razorbacks’ deficit down to 21-17. He also has one assist tonight.

11:26, 1H — JD Notae finds Moses Moody for a catch-and-shoot 3 in the right corner and he buries the triple. That is a terrific look for a player who is highly effective in the corner. Brandon Boston, though, answers with his second 3 of the game. Kentucky leads 21-15 at the under-12 timeout.

Boston has a game-high nine points on 3 of 4 shooting and 2 of 2 from 3-point range. It is only the second time in SEC play Boston has hit multiple 3s in a game. Arkansas' offense has been OK, it just needs to get stops. Kentucky is scoring at a 1.5 PPP clip to this point.

12:49, 1H — Desi Sills made a great cut out of the left corner, caught a pass and found Justin Smith at the rim for a layup. Arkansas down 15-12.

15:12, 1H — Justin Smith split a pair of free throws and pulled Arkansas within 13-10. He has one point, three rebounds and two assists to this point.

15:13, 1H — Connor Vanover with a pair of dunks in the last minute and Arkansas’ deficit is 12-9 at the first media timeout. Vanover has seven points on 3 of 3 shooting and Justin Smith has a pair of assists. Jalen Tate has Arkansas’ other bucket. Brandon Boston leads the Wildcats with six points and three rebounds. Smith will be at the line when play resumes. He beat his man off the bounce and challenged a Kentucky big at the rim, drawing a whistle.

16:19, 1H — Justin Smith missed a contested dunk in transition then Kentucky hits a long 2 to take a 7-5 lead. Brandon Boston then drove to the rim and finished through contact. Wildcats lead 10-5.

18:01, 1H — Jalen Tate drives to the rim and gets a floater to fall over the outstretched arms of a pair of Kentucky bigs. Connor Vanover then hits a right-corner 3. Justin Smith with the assist. He has 13 over the last six-plus games, which is second most on the team in that span. Razorbacks lead 5-4.

19:46, 1H — Brandon Boston, who entered tonight a 20% 3-point shooter this season, drills a 3 from the right wing after a great kickout by Isaiah Jackson. Wildcats up 3-0.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks should be well rested entering tonight. Arkansas is 3-0 this season when playing after four-plus days of rest. Desi Sills (shoulder) got a practice and a half in in which he could shoot prior to tonight, Eric Musselman said on pre-game radio. Moody (ankle) moved "better and better" the last couple days, and with Smith, the staff is concerned with his ankle, but he will play. Musselman said Smith has an injury that is just going to linger the rest of the season.

Moody is averaging 15 points the last two games after an up-and-down stretch following the Alabama loss. Tate is playing relatively close to his hometown in Ohio again. In games at Tennessee and Vanderbilt, he averaged 20 points and hit 12 of 19 2-point looks and 4 of 7 from deep. He has not reached double figures in scoring the last three games.

Vanover has 14 blocks in his last four games after recording zero in four games against Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Auburn. His eight rebounds vs. Mississippi State were his most in a game since Dec. 12 vs. UCA (10).

Kentucky’s starters: Davion Mintz, Devin Askew, Brandon Boston, Isaiah Jackson and Olivier Sara.

The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven games and sit at 4-6 in SEC play. Boston, a 6-7 freshman, leads Kentucky in scoring — among players who have been available all season — at 11.6 points per game, and Sarr and Mintz follow at 10.5 and 9.9, respectively. Jackson is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds per night.

John Calipari’s team has struggled mightily offensively this season. According to KenPom data, the Wildcats rank outside the top 275 nationally in the following categories: effective field goal percentage (308), turnover rate (279), 3-point shooting (306), 2-point shooting (276) and non-steal turnover rate (295). However, they remain a dangerous team because of their defense, which ranks 18th nationally in efficiency and No. 5 in block rate (15.4%).

In SEC-only games, Kentucky ranks 11th in offensive efficiency and last in 2-point field goal percentage. Defensively, it also ranks last in turnover rate but No. 1 in block percentage. Only two players — Mintz and Dontaie Allen — have hit more than 10 3s in league play. Allen is 22 of 51, and Mintz is 15 of 50.