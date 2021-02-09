Gamecocks return to No. 1 before fall

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley confers with forward Aliyah Boston on the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. South Carolina won 75-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Coach Dawn Staley has South Carolina back where her team started the season: At No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.

The Gamecocks regained the top spot on Monday, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.

They likely won't stay there long, though. The Gamecocks fell 63-59 in overtime Monday night to No. 2 UConn in the 60th matchup ever between the top two teams in the poll. It was only the second overtime game in those meetings.

South Carolina, which originally fell from the top spot after losing to North Carolina State, beat the Huskies last season for the first time in eight tries. But the Gamecocks couldn't knock off UConn twice in a row.

UConn moved up one spot to No. 2 on Monday after then-No. 1 Louisville lost at home to No. 4 N.C. State last week. The Cardinals fell to third and the Wolfpack remained fourth. They lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday.

No. 5 Stanford, Texas A&M and Baylor each moved up a spot, while UCLA, Maryland and Arizona rounded out the top 10. Arizona won at No. 11 Oregon on Monday night.

The University of Arkansas dropped from 16th to 18th after its last-second loss at Texas A&M.

Mississippi State dropped out of the poll for the first time since 2014, ending a streak of 125 consecutive weeks in the Top 25. The Bulldogs haven't played since Jan. 28 and have dropped their last three contests.