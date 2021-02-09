Hill, Villarreal fill up stat sheets

Alex Hill of Harrison is the NWADG girls Player of the Week

There's a reason the Harrison girls are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

It's because of players like Alex Hill, who can fill up a stat sheet. Hill had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds Friday in a 51-43 over Berryville. The senior guard added three steals in the game for the Lady Goblins, who improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in 4A-1 Conference play.

For her effort, Hill is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week. Waldron's Isaac Villarreal is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week.

Hill took over the point guard position for Harrison in December after Sydney Shrum tore an anterior cruciate ligament for the second time. The change in position, with new responsibilities, hasn't slowed Hill, who will continue her basketball career next year at Arkansas Tech.

"She's a dandy," Harrison girls coach Kristian Williams said. "She has two or three girls guarding her sometimes and she still comes through like she did Friday night. She missed a couple of shots inside Friday then stepped out and hit some threes. I asked her to guard a 6-3 post when we played at Shiloh (Christian) and she said 'sure, no problem.' She's that kind of player."

Harrison, which played only one game last week, continues conference play at home tonight against Shiloh Christian and on Thursday at Huntsville.

Waldron (19-5, 11-1) has already clinched the 3A-4 Conference championship with players like Villarreal, who made seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points Friday in 68-42 win over Charleston. Villarreal wasn't needed much on Tuesday when he scored nine points in limited action during an easy win over Cossatot River. But he led the way early against Charleston, a top team in the 3A-4 Conference.

"Isaac came out and set the tone for us," Waldron coach Joshua Brown said. "We were ahead 7-0 and he had a four-point play when he was fouled after making a 3-point basket. He provided a spark and that put us ahead 11-0 after he made the free throw."

Villarreal added nine rebounds and two steals while making 7 of 12 attempts from the 3-point line against the Tigers. For the season, Villarreal averages 13.3 points, which is second behind Gada Wagner, who leads the Bulldogs with a 15.6 scoring average.

"Isaac is long and athletic," Brown said. "He's shot the ball consistently well all year and he's taken 33 charges, which is important on the defensive end."