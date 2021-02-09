I-430 lanes to shut for median work

Work on a project to widen Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require nightly lane closings on Interstate 430 through Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The contractor will close the inside and middle lanes both northbound and southbound between North Rodney Parham Road and the Arkansas River from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, weather permitting.

The lane closings, which will allow work in the median on the bridge substructure, were scheduled to begin Monday night, the department said.