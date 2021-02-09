LR supply firm to add

Shreveport location

Darragh Co. of Little Rock announced Monday it will expand into Louisiana with the acquisition of Morgan Tool & Supply of Shreveport, with closing expected by the end of March.

Darragh, a commercial construction supply company, will have operations in 13 locations with the acquisition. The company, founded in Little Rock in 1906, also has offices across Arkansas as well as in Texas and Tennessee.

The acquisition will strengthen Darragh's ability to offer products to construction, industrial and trade professionals in the Shreveport market, officials said.

"Morgan is a leader in their region and we have a lot to learn from their success," President Ted Darragh said in announcing the agreement.

In Arkansas, Darragh has 10 locations across the state and operates out of company headquarters at 1401 E. Sixth St.

Morgan was founded in 1963 and serves the construction, industrial and oilfield markets.

-- Andrew Moreau

Water park acquired

by Texas company

Wild River Country, the closed North Little Rock outdoor water park, has been acquired by a Texas-based company which intends to sell the property.

JTS Capital of Waco, Texas filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the park's owner, Aquapark Holdings LLC, in January 2020 for failing to pay down two loans worth $2 million that were tied to the 26-acre property at 6820 Crystal Hill Road.

The loans had been held by Centennial Bank, but the bank assigned right, title and interest in the loans to JTS Capital in August, according to the lawsuit.

The park, which has been an attraction in the city for more than 35 years, billed itself as the state's largest water park with 13 attractions, party decks, three pavilions and a volleyball court. It has attracted as many as 180,000 customers annually.

Its financial history included a second foreclosure lawsuit filed against the previous owners and, more recently, $282,000 in unpaid taxes, according the state land commissioner's office.

"Our intent is to sell it," Bodie Bookout, a managing director and the chief credit officer for JTS Capital, said Monday.

-- Noel Oman

Index up 6.36 points

to end day at 536.39

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 536.39, up 6.36.

"The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq traded at record highs on Monday as investors turned more upbeat by the prospects of a speedier economic recovery from the global health crisis, thanks to an increased stimulus and an accelerated vaccine roll out," said Chris Harkins, managing director of Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.