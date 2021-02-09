NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass fishing can be good one day, poor the next.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using jerk baits, Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits for bass fishing.

Crappie can be caught 20 feet deep with jigs or minnows around brush piles. Try for striped bass on the south half of the lake. They're biting Alabama rigs, brood minnows or shad. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said walleye can be caught occasionally. Try jerk baits or crank baits with some chartreuse in the color pattern.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store said the top flies for trout include woolly buggers and midges. Good colors are copper and black, red and silver or root beer.

The top lures are small jigs, size 5 or 7 countdown Rapalas or size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads. For bait fishing, try Power Bait in bright colors. Combine the Power Bait with a nightcrawler or waxworm for best results.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with minnows 8 to 10 feet deep. Use jerk baits to catch black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said anglers are catching crappie from boats under the one-lane bridge. Another method is trolling crank baits in the river channel.

Try spinner baits or plastic worms for black bass.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are biting at Lake Ann 18 to 20 feet deep. Go with an Alabama rig for black bass fishing at any Bella Vista lake.

Trout are biting well at Lake Brittany on Power Bait or Gulp bait. Red and gold spoons are also working.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures or swim baits. Try top-water lures at sunrise, sunset and cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small jerk baits or dark-colored hair jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha with jerk baits or Alabama rigs, Stroud suggests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake. Try Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits. Catfish are biting well on chicken liver, cut bait or stink bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie fishing is good with jigs or small crank baits. Fish around docks or timber. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting jigging spoons or swim baits fished vertically over tree tops on long main-lake gravel points.

Jerk baits may work. The bite is best on cloudy, windy days. Fish around isolated trees and bluff ends. Bass are biting well on Alabama rigs in the James River arm.